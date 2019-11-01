Browns vs. Broncos odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 9 predictions from proven computer model

The Denver Broncos will host the Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is 2-6 overall and 1-3 at home, while Cleveland is 2-5 overall and 2-2 on the road. Denver is 4-8 against the spread in its last 12 games, and the total has gone under in four of the Broncos' last five contests. Cleveland is 2-5 against the spread this season, and the total has gone under in four of the Browns' last six games. Both teams have struggled offensively throughout the season. In fact, both the Browns (19.0) and Broncos (15.6) rank in the bottom third of the NFL in scoring offense. Cleveland is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Broncos vs. Browns odds, while the over-under is set at 39. Before entering any Browns vs. Broncos picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that the Broncos lost their second straight game last week, giving up 125 penalty yards in a 15-13 loss to the Colts. Quarterback Joe Flacco went 20-of-32 for 174 yards in the loss, while running back Phillip Lindsay gained 59 yards on 14 carries. Running back Royce Freeman scored Denver's lone touchdown on a 4-yard run, and Brandon McManus kicked two field goals. Flacco (neck) has been ruled out of Sunday's game, which means Brandon Allen will get his first NFL start against Cleveland.

The Browns, meanwhile, dropped their third straight game last week, falling to the Patriots 27-13. Quarterback Baker Mayfield went 20-of-31 for 194 yards and a touchdown, but also threw an interception. Running back Nick Chubb gained 131 yards on 20 carries, and wide receiver Jarvis Landry caught five passes for 65 yards in the loss. Over his last four outings, Chubb has racked up 505 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Denver enters Sunday's showdown allowing only 205 passing yards per game, good for third-best in the league. On the other sideline, Cleveland stumbles into this matchup allowing 143.3 rushing yards per game, the fourth-worst average in the NFL.

