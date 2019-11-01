Browns vs. Broncos odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 9 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Sunday's Browns vs. Broncos game 10,000 times.
The Denver Broncos will host the Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is 2-6 overall and 1-3 at home, while Cleveland is 2-5 overall and 2-2 on the road. Denver is 4-8 against the spread in its last 12 games, and the total has gone under in four of the Broncos' last five contests. Cleveland is 2-5 against the spread this season, and the total has gone under in four of the Browns' last six games. Both teams have struggled offensively throughout the season. In fact, both the Browns (19.0) and Broncos (15.6) rank in the bottom third of the NFL in scoring offense. Cleveland is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Broncos vs. Browns odds, while the over-under is set at 39. Before entering any Browns vs. Broncos picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 9 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 25-17 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 87-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Broncos vs. Browns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The model has taken into account that the Broncos lost their second straight game last week, giving up 125 penalty yards in a 15-13 loss to the Colts. Quarterback Joe Flacco went 20-of-32 for 174 yards in the loss, while running back Phillip Lindsay gained 59 yards on 14 carries. Running back Royce Freeman scored Denver's lone touchdown on a 4-yard run, and Brandon McManus kicked two field goals. Flacco (neck) has been ruled out of Sunday's game, which means Brandon Allen will get his first NFL start against Cleveland.
The Browns, meanwhile, dropped their third straight game last week, falling to the Patriots 27-13. Quarterback Baker Mayfield went 20-of-31 for 194 yards and a touchdown, but also threw an interception. Running back Nick Chubb gained 131 yards on 20 carries, and wide receiver Jarvis Landry caught five passes for 65 yards in the loss. Over his last four outings, Chubb has racked up 505 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Denver enters Sunday's showdown allowing only 205 passing yards per game, good for third-best in the league. On the other sideline, Cleveland stumbles into this matchup allowing 143.3 rushing yards per game, the fourth-worst average in the NFL.
So who wins Browns vs. Broncos? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Browns vs. Broncos spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.
