Buccaneers agree to terms with Jason Pierre-Paul on a two-year extension, per report

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a big question at the quarterback position, they have used the early stages of the offseason to shore up their defense. Just hours after the Buccaneers placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on edge rusher Shaquil Barrett, the team reportedly has agreed to terms on an extension with another player on the defensive front.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tampa Bay and defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to a two-year, $27 million deal. Pierre-Paul has spent the last two seasons with the Buccaneers, and recorded 27 combined tackles and 8.5 sacks in 10 games last year.

The former first-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft is entering his 11th season in the NFL, and has proved to be one of the toughest players in the league. A fireworks accident in 2015 caused him to injure his hand and have part of his right index finger amputated, but he still returned to play in eight games with the New York Giants that season. Pierre-Paul then spent the next two seasons with the Giants before being traded to the Buccaneers. Last offseason, Pierre-Paul was involved in a serious car accident that forced him to miss several months. He was expected to miss the entire season after suffering a fractured neck, but was able to return to the field in Week 8.

Pierre-Paul is a leader in Tampa's locker room, and head coach Bruce Arians indicated earlier this offseason that he wanted to retain him. In 137 career games, Pierre-Paul has recorded 518 combined tackles, 79.5 sacks and 51 passes defensed.