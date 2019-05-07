Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul could reportedly miss 2019 season due to neck fracture after car accident
Pierre-Paul may need neck surgery, which could end his 2019 season before it even begins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul's injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash last week may be worse than previously assumed. According to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Pierre-Paul may need neck surgery that could end his 2019 season before it begins.
Schefter's ESPN colleague Jenna Laine noted that she had been told last week that Pierre-Paul was "OK," which does not appear to be the case.
In the immediate wake of the crash, Bucs general manager Jason Licht released the following statement:
"We have been informed that Jason was involved in a one-car accident early this morning in South Florida in which he was not cited. We know that he was evaluated at a local hospital and has since been released. Our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of Jason and his passenger. We have been in contact with Jason and will be getting him further evaluated by our medical staff in the near future."
Obviously, if the neck injury is this serious, there are more important things than whether or not Pierre-Paul can play this season. The first concern should be for his near and long-term health and safety. Hopefully any necessary operation is a success and he can live a long and healthy life.
As for the Bucs, they will surely miss Pierre-Paul on the field if he cannot play. He led the team with 12.5 sacks last season and figured to be their best pass rusher in 2019 as well. Without him, they will have to count on players like Noah Spence and Carl Nassib, as well as some of their more recent draft picks, to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks. It is unknown how Pierre-Paul's status will affect the future of interior lineman Gerald McCoy, who was been speculated about as a possible cap casualty throughout the offseason.
SportsLine's Stephen Oh simulated the impact of Pierre-Paul's season-long absence, which dropped Tampa's chance of making the playoffs by 2.1 percentage points and shifted their over/under 6.5 wins bet to a solid Under.
|TAMPA BAY
|WINS
|WIN%
|DIVISION
|PLAYOFF
|with Pierre-Paul
|6.4
|40.0%
|3.4%
|10.4%
|without Pierre-Paul
|6.1
|38.1%
|2.6%
|8.3%
|Difference
|-0.3
|-1.9%
|-0.8%
|-2.1%
