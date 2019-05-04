Buccaneers star Jason Pierre-Paul released from hospital after car crash in Florida

Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was admitted and later released from a hospital in Florida this week after being involved in a single-car crash in Broward County.

Although there aren't yet a lot of details from the incident, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht revealed that there was one other passenger in a car that JPP was driving.

"We have been informed that Jason was involved in a one-car accident early this morning in South Florida in which he was not cited," Licht said in a statement. "We know that he was evaluated at a local hospital and has since been released. Our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of Jason and his passenger. We have been in contact with Jason and will be getting him further evaluated by our medical staff in the near future."

According to TMZ, the crash occurred at some point around 5 a.m., and police in South Florida don't believe that Pierre-Paul broke any laws before the wreck. Although Licht mentioned that the Buccaneers medical staff would be evaluating JPP in the "near future," it's not clear if the defensive end suffered any injuries in the crash. It's also not clear when that evaluation will take place, because Pierre-Paul has been away from the team. The defensive end hasn't attended any of the voluntary workouts that the Buccaneers have held this offseason under new coach Bruce Arians.

Pierre-Paul is headed into his second season with the Bucs after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Giants. The defensive end was traded from New York to Tampa in March 2018 and then immediately responded by having one of the biggest seasons of his career.

The 30-year-old racked up 12.5 sacks in 2018, which led the Buccaneers.

The crash in Florida comes almost two years after Pierre-Paul lost part of his hand during a fireworks accident that also occurred near his family home in South Florida.