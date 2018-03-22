Giants trade Jason Pierre-Paul to Buccaneers in blockbuster trade that shakes up draft

The Giants and Buccaneer shook the 2018 NFL Draft to its core on Thursday with a blockbuster trade that features Jason Pierre-Paul being shipped from New York to Tampa according to reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the move, which features Tampa Bay giving up a third-round pick (No. 69 overall) and the teams swapping fourth-round picks.

This is such a blockbuster move it wildly exceeded our imagination when we fired up a list of veteran trades we could see during the second wave of free agency this morning.

This is a wild trade because the Giants JUST signed JPP to a long-term deal, inking the defensive end last offseason to a big contract. Dave Gettleman is pulling no punches with this roster, though, and appears ready to rebuild as necessary and in all aspects.

It also means it is increasingly likely that the Giants take Bradley Chubb with the No. 2 overall pick. New defensive coordinator James Bettcher is likely to bring a 3-4 heavy defense to New York, which is not a fit for how JPP rushes. He's a traditional 4-3 end. The Giants also get to offload some cash this way, freeing up more than $11 million by moving JPP off their payroll.

JPP does fit nicely with the Buccaneers who, according to Schefter, already attempted to trade for Robert Quinn this offseason but came up short when the Dolphins secured the pass rusher from the Rams.

This is a very nice, albeit expensive backup option. JPP can pair with Vinny Curry, who was signed very recently after being released by the Eagles, as pass rushers in Mike Smith's defense, on a line that will be anchored by Gerald McCoy in the middle, and the Buccaneers front four should be vastly improved. Noah Spence is also there, giving Tampa some depth and rotational talent. You need waves of pass rushers in 2018.

Back to Chubb: he can play as a 4-3 end, which he played in college, or as a 3-4 outside linebacker. Chubb is capable of dropping into coverage and is excellent against the run. He's versatile and strong and can move all over the defense. The Giants are very much in play for him with the second overall pick.

In my mine -- and in the mind of CBS Sports NFL Draft Writer Chris Trapasso -- Chubb is the best player in this draft. The Giants control how the first round is going to play out, and it has sounded all along like Gettleman has no interest in trading out of the No. 2 pick. He's eying blue-chip players and knows he might not be able to get them lower.

By standing pat at No. 2, he's all but assured of getting Chubb. Worst case, he dares to the Browns to give him his pick of the quarterbacks.

The Jets should feel good about this trade too. If the Browns take a quarterback and the Giants go with Chubb, the Jets will get second pick of the litter and lock down their quarterback of the future.