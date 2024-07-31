The running back position isn't as valued as it once was, but these players are still some of the most dynamic in the NFL. Establishing the run is important for any offense, and so are backs who can catch the ball out of the backfield. Just look at what Christian McCaffrey did for the San Francisco 49ers last year.

Which of the eight NFL divisions have the best packages of running backs? That's what we are here to discover today. We will look at the projected top two running backs for each team in each division, and see where they stack up against the others.

8. AFC West

Denver Broncos: Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine

Kansas City Chiefs: Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Las Vegas Raiders: Zamir White and Alexander Mattison

Los Angeles Chargers: Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins

Javonte Williams looked like a star in the making before a serious knee injury suffered in 2022 halted his progress. He rushed for 903 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie season while averaging 4.4 yards per attempt. Last year, he rushed for 774 yards and three touchdowns. Samaje Perine on the other hand recorded 693 yards from scrimmage in his first season with Denver, and is Oklahoma's all-time leading rusher over notable names such as Adrian Peterson and DeMarco Murray.

Isiah Pacheco, who just became the first running back to ever start and win a Super Bowl in his first two NFL seasons, is known for his intense rushing style. In 2023, he rushed for 935 yards and seven touchdowns, and caught 44 passes for 244 yards and two more scores.

The Raiders are beginning anew in the backfield with Zamir White. The Georgia product rushed for 451 yards and one touchdown on 104 attempts in 2023, but will have to earn his spot as starter. Vegas also has Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube at running back.

The Chargers' backfield has become the old Baltimore Ravens backfield, as Greg Roman is once again working with Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. Last year, Edwards had a career year with 810 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. As for Dobbins, he unfortunately suffered another season-ending injury with a torn Achilles in 2023. Still, he possesses potential at 25 years old, but injuries are definitely a concern.

7. NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle

New York Giants: Devin Singletary and Eric Gray

Philadelphia Eagles: Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell

Washington Commanders: Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr.

Ezekiel Elliott is back with the Cowboys, but it may be Rico Dowdle who you should target in fantasy. The 26-year-old rushed for 361 yards and two touchdowns on 89 carries in 2023. Meanwhile, Zeke's rushing yards per game number has decreased every season of his career, beginning at 108.7 as a rookie, to 37.8 last season. He has the fewest yards per rush in the NFL over the last two seasons among 35 running backs with 300+ rushes (3.7).

Devin Singletary isn't Saquon Barkley, but he did rush for a career-high 898 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. Gray is a running back to keep an eye on, but he received just 17 rushing attempts as a rookie.

Speaking of Saquon, the Eagles scored on a star this offseason. He goes from the third-worst run-blocking team in the league, to the third-best -- although Jason Kelce is no longer on roster. Barkley has 23 rushes of 30+ yards in his career, which ranks second-most in the NFL in that span (2018), and more than all Eagles players combined in that span.

Austin Ekeler led the NFL in total touchdowns in both 2021 and 2022 before scoring just six in 2023, while also recording a career-low 3.5 yards per attempt. Previously, Ekeler had never gone under 4.2 yards per attempt. Brian Robinson Jr. is a solid back who will be a part of the offense as well. He recorded 1,101 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns in 2023.

6. NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier

Carolina Panthers: Jonathon Brooks and Chuba Hubbard

New Orleans Saints: Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rachaad White and Bucky Irving

Bijan Robinson is set up for stardom, as he recorded the most scrimmage yards (1,463) by a rookie in Falcons franchise history. The dual-threat back out of Texas avoided 71 tackles last season, which ranked fifth in the NFL, while Tyler Allgeier racked up 876 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns.

The Panthers used their second draft pick on Jonathon Brooks, who recorded a whopping 129.5 total yards per game in 2023 before a torn ACL took him out. Carolina has what is a low-key interesting position battle at running back with Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders fighting for touches.

Alvin Kamara is still one of the best running backs in the NFL, but he's coming off of what was statistically his worst NFL season, and averaged a career-low 4.5 yards per touch in 2023. As for Jamaal Williams, he rushed for a career-low 306 yards and one touchdown in his first season in New Orleans.

Rachaad White was tied in having the seventh-most scrimmage yards in the NFL last season with 1,539, and his 10 receptions of 20+ yards in 2023 were the most by a running back since McCaffrey in 2018. He's set to explode once the Buccaneers get better at run blocking.

5. AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: Derrick Henry and Keaton Mitchell

Cincinnati Bengals: Zack Moss and Chase Brown

Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford

Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren

The Ravens scored a two-time rushing champ this offseason, and while he's now 30, Derrick Henry finished second in rushing yards last year despite having to play behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league. Justice Hill is someone who will receive touches, but I'm intrigued by Keaton Mitchell, who rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown on nine carries in what was really his first NFL action in Week 9 last year. The ECU kid racked up those numbers on just 14 offensive snaps in that game. However, he did suffer a torn ACL in December.

The Bengals moved on from Joe Mixon for Zack Moss, who rushed for a career-high 794 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. He certainly benefitted from having Shane Steichen in Indianapolis, and it will be interesting to see if he can build on what he accomplished last year.

Nick Chubb is objectively one of the best backs in the NFL, but he suffered a very serious knee injury in 2023. He has made incredible strides in recovery, but it remains to be seen when he will again be 100%, and if he can still be an elite talent. Chubb's 5.26 yards per rush rank second in NFL history behind just Jamaal Charles (min. 1,000 rushes).

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are an underrated duo that could benefit from the arrival of Arthur Smith. Harris became just the 18th player in NFL history to record three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons to begin a career, while Warren avoided 76 tackles in 2023 -- tied for third-most in the NFL.

4. AFC South

Houston Texans: Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce

Indianapolis Colts: Jonathan Taylor and Trey Sermon

Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby

Tennessee Titans: Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears

The Texans needed to upgrade at running back this offseason, and they did so by trading for Joe Mixon. He recorded his fourth career 1,000-yard season in 2023, rushing 257 times for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns. In all, he recorded 1,410 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 741 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games played in 2023, while averaging a career-low 74.1 rushing yards per game. He's now two years removed from that 1,811-yard, 18-touchdown explosion, but still regarded as one of the best backs in the league. Taylor has seven career games where he's crossed 150 rushing yards, and finished 2023 strong with a touchdown in each of his final six games.

I believe Travis Etienne is one of the most underrated backs in the league. He crossed 1,000 rushing yards for the second straight season in 2023, and added a career-high 11 rushing touchdowns. In all, he recorded 1,484 yards from scrimmage, and avoided more tackles than any player in the NFL (89).

The Titans are truly beginning a new era without Derrick Henry, but the versatile Tony Pollard is a solid replacement. Don't be surprised to see a ton of Tyjae Spears as well. His 838 scrimmage yards ranked No. 10 among all rookies in 2023, and he was efficient with his touches.

3. NFC West

Arizona Cardinals: James Conner and Trey Benson

Los Angeles Rams: Kyren Williams and Blake Corum

San Francisco 49ers: Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell

Seattle Seahawks: Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet

The Cardinals weren't one of the better teams in the NFL last year, but James Conner recorded his first-ever 1,000-yard rushing season with 1,040 yards and seven touchdowns. Rookie Trey Benson rushed for 1,896 yards and 23 touchdowns in his two seasons at Florida State.

Kyren Williams had a season for the books, as he became the first player to finish in the top three of rushing yards while missing five games since 1937! His 95.3 rushing yards per game led the NFL, with McCaffrey right behind him at No. 2 with 91.2. Blake Corum is an intriguing rookie who led the FBS in rushing touchdowns (27) and total touchdowns (28) last season for the undefeated Wolverines. He'll have a role in Sean McVay's offense.

What can you say about McCaffrey? He's the best running back in the NFL. This year's "Madden" cover athlete led the NFL in scrimmage yards with 2,023, and tied for the league lead in total touchdowns with 21. He's one of just 10 players in NFL history to record 10,000 scrimmage yards and 80 touchdowns in his first seven seasons.

In his second NFL season, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 905 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games played. He also avoided 76 tackles, which was tied for third-most in the league. Maybe he's set up for a career year with new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

2. AFC East

Buffalo Bills: James Cook and Ray Davis

Miami Dolphins: Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane

New England Patriots: Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson

New York Jets: Breece Hall and Braelon Allen

The promotion of offensive coordinator Joe Brady was huge for James Cook, and he actually finished 2023 ranked third in scrimmage yards among running backs with 1,567, and fourth in rushing yards with 1,122. Remember when the Bills blew out the Cowboys by 21 points while Josh Allen threw for just 94 yards? That's because Cook racked up 221 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Buffalo also added Ray Davis, who is an interesting rookie. He was actually the first player to record 1,000-yard rushing seasons at two different SEC programs.

The Dolphins may have the best running back room in the league top to bottom. Raheem Mostert tied McCaffrey for most touchdowns from scrimmage with 21 while rushing for a career-high 1,012 yards at 31 years old. De'Von Achane was basically a video game character, as he rushed for 203 yards and scored four total touchdowns in his first extensive NFL action, and finished his rookie season averaging 7.8 yards per carry on 103 attempts. Then, the Dolphins also added the speedy Jaylen Wright out of Tennessee, who averaged 7.4 yards per rush in 2023, and Jeff Wilson Jr. can contribute as well.

The Patriots recently locked up Rhamondre Stevenson for four more years, even though 2023 wasn't his best season. Stevenson rushed for 619 yards and four touchdowns, but was a star in 2022, racking up 1,461 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns. Antonio Gibson is an interesting gadget player who can play some receiver. I actually thought he was going to be a slot weapon coming out of Memphis.

Breece Hall is already regarded as one of the best running backs in the league, but he has yet to surpass 1,000 yards rushing. He guaranteed it will happen in 2024. Hall recorded the fourth-most scrimmage yards in the NFL last year with 1,585. Rookie Braelon Allen is someone I'm fascinated by, as he is actually one of the youngest players in this past class. I'm betting he can carve out a role for himself early.

1. NFC North

Chicago Bears: D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson

Detroit Lions: David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs

Green Bay Packers: Josh Jacobs and AJ Dillon

Minnesota Vikings: Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler

D'Andre Swift made the Pro Bowl in Philly with his first 1,000-yard rushing season. He racked up a career-high 1,263 yards from scrimmage as well. Now, he's captaining the ground game in Chicago with Roschon Johnson, who rushed for 352 yards and two touchdowns on 81 attempts in his first NFL season.

David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs may be the best RB duo in the league. The former rushed for 1,015 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns in 2023, while the latter recorded 1,261 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns in his first season, and made the Pro Bowl. Gibbs may be a legitimate NFL star.

The 2022 rushing champion has found a new home with the Packers, and why shouldn't we expect him to explode in this young offense? The Packers could have one of the most underrated running back rooms in the NFL with the big-bodied A.J. Dillon, and then USC's MarShawn Lloyd, who averaged 7.1 yards per rush last year.

Maybe Aaron Jones isn't 25 anymore, but he still has tread left on the tires. In fact, he ended his Packers career by setting a franchise record with FIVE straight 100-yard rushing games. He's racked up at least 889 scrimmage yards in six straight seasons.