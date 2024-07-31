Christian McCaffrey didn't just make history as the cover athlete for "Madden NFL 25," becoming the first San Francisco 49ers player to be the game's featured star in more than 25 years. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year is also the top-rated running back in the actual game, as EA Sports revealed this week, making McCaffrey the only ball-carrier to receive a 99 overall "Madden" rating -- the highest possible -- in 49ers history.

How does the rest of the position stack up? Here, we've got a full rundown of the top 10 highest-rated running backs in "Madden NFL 25," plus our reaction to the assignments:

If you're gonna crown any back a 99, it's probably McCaffrey, who was both a tough and versatile workhorse for the 49ers in back-to-back NFC title bids, so props to the "Madden" crew on placing him atop the pecking order. The rest of the running back crop is rather muddled, though. Chubb at 96 is a nice nod to the Browns star's reliability, but going on 29 and coming off a serious knee injury, he's probably a touch high. Speaking of ill-placed veterans, Mixon may benefit from playing alongside C.J. Stroud, and he's got pass-catching chops, but he's struggled to crack 4 yards per carry for four straight years; it's hard to justify his top-five ranking here.

Jacobs has been both explosive and sluggish while battling injuries, but if Chubb and Henry are clearly above 90 despite their wear and tear, it stands to reason the new Packers back should also be in the 90 club. Ditto for Jones, who's obviously had some durability concerns but remains a high-speed dual threat after a splashy run with the Green Bay Packers; he has a chance to be a home-run hitter for his former rivals in the Vikings.

Notable omissions from the top 10 here: Jonathan Taylor (Colts, 87); Alvin Kamara (Saints, 85); Breece Hall (Jets, 84); Bijan Robinson (Falcons, 82); and James Cook (Bills, 81). Hall may be the most glaring absentee, given his explosive and efficient production when healthy, though he also has to prove he can stay on the field.