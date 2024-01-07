As much as things change, some things do stay the same in the NFL. That's certainly the case in the NFC South, as the Buccaneers are once again NFC South division champs after Sunday's 9-0 win over the Panthers.

Tampa Bay's third and most recent division-championship run was a roller coaster. After a 2-0 start, the Buccaneers endured a midseason slump and were just 4-7 after 11 games. But they rallied to win four straight games on the strength of an offense that averaged 28.5 points per game over that span.

The Buccaneers' winning steak was snapped last week after losing a 23-13 decision to the Saints, who were also trying to win the South. But Tampa Bay rebounded Sunday by shutting out a Panthers team that won just two games this season.

Tampa Bay's division crown was a byproduct of several strong individual performances, including ones from quarterback Baker Mayfield, wideout Mike Evans, running back Rachaad White and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Perhaps the NFL's biggest Pro Bowl snub, Winfield filled the stat sheet this season with three picks, five sacks and 117 tackles entering Sunday's game.

Owners of the fourth seed, the Buccaneers will host either the Eagles or Cowboys in the first round. Philadelphia is facing the Giants in New York, and the Cowboys are hoping to beat the Commanders in D.C.