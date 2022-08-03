Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding on Wednesday morning. Brown was arrested after his vehicle exceeded 85 mph, according to Maricopa County inmate records. The arrest took place on Arizona State Route 101 in north Phoenix.

Brown, who is entering his fourth NFL season and first with the Cardinals, could face up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $500 and/or a one-year probation (h/t NFL Media).

"We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required," the team said in a statement. "We will comment further as appropriate."

Brown, who last week was placed on the Cardinals' PUP list, comes to Arizona following a successful three-run run with the Ravens. During his time with the Ravens, the 5-foot-9 wideout caught 195 passes for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns. Last season, despite Lamar Jackson missing considerable time with an injury, Brown set career highs with 91 receptions for 1,008 yards.

The Cardinals are counting on Brown to help further Murray's progression as an elite quarterback. With DeAndre Hopkins suspended for the first six games, expect Brown to see a heavy number of targets from Kyler Murray, who last season became the third quarterback in league history to throw for at least 20 touchdowns and run for at least 10 more in the same season.