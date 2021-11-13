The injury bug continues to take a big bite out of the Arizona Cardinals. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the team is placing running back Chase Edmonds on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 9. Edmonds will miss the next three games for Arizona at a minimum, but Pelissero noted there is optimism that he'll be ready to return after that three-week absence. To help replace Edmonds, the team signed running back Tavien Feaster to the 53-man roster.

It was previously reported that Edmonds was set to miss multiple weeks due to this injury, so his placement on IR doesn't come as much of a shock. It also makes sense, as it'll open up a roster spot for the team as he continues to recover. Edmonds suffered the injury early in Arizona's Week 9 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers and didn't practice this week because of it. He was officially ruled out for Week 10 on Friday prior to his placement on IR.

Edmonds is in his fourth NFL season after the Cardinals drafted him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Fordham. Through nine games, Edmonds was in the midst of a career year, as he was on pace to notch new career-highs in rushing yards, receptions and receiving yards. So far, the 25-year-old has totaled 641 yards from scrimmage on a six-yard-per-touch average.

Chase Edmonds ARI • RB • 2 Att 76 Yds 430 TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

With Edmonds on the shelf, James Conner should see even more work out of the Arizona backfield. Conner carried a larger workload last week after Edmonds went down with the injury and totaled 96 yards rushing and two touchdowns while catching all five of his targets for 77 yards and another score.

The Cardinals will take on the Carolina Panthers at home in Week 10.