The Detroit Lions wanted to address the cornerback position this offseason, and they completed the task by acquiring Carlton Davis from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Per ESPN, Tampa Bay is sending Davis, a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 sixth-round pick to Detroit and receiving a 2024 third-round pick in the deal.

Davis has spent all six of his seasons with the Buccaneers, finishing with 52 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defensed last season. He allowed five passing touchdowns and a 76.3 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks last season. Davis was entering the last year of his contract with a cap number of $14.4 million.

How does the trade fare for both teams? Here are some quick grades:

Lions: B+

Detroit certainly needed to address cornerback after going aggressive the year prior with little results. Emmanuel Moseley played just two snaps in coverage before going down for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, one year after tearing the ACL in his left knee. Cam Sutton allowed five passing touchdowns and an 80.4 passer rating in coverage last season, the first of a three-year deal he signed in free agency.

The Lions used their available cap space to take a chance on Davis heading into the final year of his contract to pair with Sutton. He has no immediate connections to defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn or defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend, but will be counted upon to improve a pass defense that allowed 28 pass touchdowns (28th in NFL) and 7.8 yards per attemp last season (31st in NFL).

Davis is an upgrade for a team that is a Super Bowl contender in the NFC.

Buccaneers: B

Trading Davis was a necessary move for the Buccaneers, who needed to clear cap space after retaining Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield in free agency. They also franchised tagged Antoine Winfield Jr., putting a significant dent in their cap space to retain one of the best safeties in football.

Someone had to be dealt, and it was better for the Buccaneers to get compensation for Davis rather than release him to save cap space. Tampa Bay had to give up two Day 3 picks and Davis to get the No. 92 pick, but the Buccaneers at least got something for a cornerback who was on the way out.

Zyon McCollum could be in line to start with Davis in Detroit, or the Buccaneers can fill the void in the draft or in the second wave of free agency. The No. 26 (first round) or No. 57 (second round) picks could also be prioritized for a cornerback.