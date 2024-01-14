There are now seven NFL teams looking for new head coaches following the New England Patriots' promotion of Jerod Mayo, and the man who may be the most intriguing candidate on the market could be ready to interview.

According to NFL Media, it's believed the Los Angeles Chargers will speak with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh next week. The younger brother of Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh just led the Wolverines to a national championship on Monday, and reportedly has indicated there's a real possibility he could leave the college ranks to take over in L.A.

NFL Media previously reported that multiple teams were making calls and gathering information on Harbaugh, but Michigan would like to keep its leader. Last month, it was reported that Harbaugh was offered a 10-year, $125 million deal that included the caveat he could not entertain or accept an NFL job this offseason. He has options.

Harbaugh last coached in the NFL in 2014 for the San Francisco 49ers. He went a remarkable 44-19-1 in four seasons, and took the 49ers to the Super Bowl in his second season back in 2012. It's been reported that those around the league believe the Chargers are Harbaugh's preferred landing spot if he does opt for a change of scenery. He is also reportedly open to different power structures, and will not force a general manager hire. NFL Media reported that the Las Vegas Raiders are considering pursuing Harbaugh, but All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby will reportedly request a trade if interim head coach Antonio Pierce is not granted the full-time job.