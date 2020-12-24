Hunter Henry, one of the NFL's most productive tight ends this season, will miss the Chargers' upcoming game against the Broncos after being placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Henry is in the midst of his best season since being the Chargers' second-round pick in the 2016 draft. In 14 games, the 6-6 250-pound Henry has caught 60 of 93 targets for 613 yards and four touchdowns. Over the past two games, Henry has caught 11 of 15 targets for 106 yards. In Week 15, his 10-yard touchdown pass helped the Chargers defeat the Raiders, 30-27.

Hunter Henry LAC • TE • 86 TAR 93 REC 60 REC YDs 613 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

The five-year veteran has been a security blanket of sorts for quarterback Justin Herbert, who is the front-runner to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. In 13 games, Herbert has completed 66.5% of his throws with 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The only Chargers player with more receptions than Henry this season is Pro Bowler Keenan Allen, who has 100 receptions for 993 yards and eight touchdowns heading into Sunday's game.

Donald Parham will replace Henry in the starting lineup, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn announced on Thursday. The 6-foot-8, 237-pound Parham caught 85 passes for 1,319 yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior season at Stetson, an FCS program. After going undrafted in 2019, he spent time in Washington as well as with the XFL's Dallas Renegades. Four days after the XFL folded, Parham signed with the Chargers. In Week 4, he recorded his first NFL reception, a 19-yard touchdown in the Chargers' 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers.

The 5-9 Chargers will face a 5-9 Broncos team that is 10th in the league in pass defense but just 28th against the run. Herbert and company will have their work cut out for them in the red zone, as the Broncos boast the league's top-ranked red zone defense.