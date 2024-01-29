The Los Angeles Chargers officially have their new head coach in Jim Harbaugh, and while he has not had his introductory press conference, he is getting a head start on meeting players. Harbaugh spoke about his new gig during an NFL on CBS appearance and had high praise for his new team.

"I met him [quarterback Justin Herbert], and Derwin James. Pro's pros these guys. Keenan Allen," Harbaugh said.

He admitted meeting Herbert was different than meeting the others. "I was a little starstruck meeting Justin," he said.

Harbaugh won the national title as the head coach of the University of Michigan earlier this month, and while the college would have kept him around, he chose to bring his talents to the NFL.

Harbaugh explained his reasoning for moving from the college level back to the pros, where he was from 2011 to 2014, when he coached the San Francisco 49ers.

"I love Michigan, but I love the NFL, too," Harbaugh said. "There's no Lombardi Trophy in college football. I got so many sands left in the hourglass and I want to take a crack at that. There's nowhere better to do it than with the Los Angeles Chargers. Susie Spanos, Dean Spanos, Ed McGuire, John Spanos and this great quarterback."

Harbaugh came very close to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when he helped lead the Niners to Super Bowl XLVII at the end of the end of the 2012 season. His brother, John Harbaugh, and the Baltimore Ravens defeated Jim's Niners 34-31.

Jim has coached at multiple levels and before his coaching career, he was a quarterback for 14 years. While playing in the NFL, he had a 58.8% completion percentage, with 129 touchdowns, 117 interceptions and 26,288 passing yards. In his four years in the league, Herbert has a 66.6 completion percentage with 114 touchdowns, 42 interceptions, and 17,223 yards.

The young QB has proven he has the talent to win, but between a struggling defense and questionable coaching, the Chargers have yet to thrive during the Herbert era.

The Chargers are hoping their new head coach is the missing piece to help L.A. make a long-awaited playoff run. As a head coach, Harbaugh is 49-22-1 in the NFL (including postseason), and is 133-52 in college (including College Football Playoff appearances).

Harbaugh is replacing Brandon Staley, who was fired before the regular season was over. The Chargers went 5-12 last season, finishing last in the AFC West.