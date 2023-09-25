Andy Reid continues to add to his Hall of Fame bonafides. The Chiefs head coach passed Cowboys Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry for fourth all-time in career wins following Sunday's 41-10 win over the Bears.

Including the postseason, Reid now has 271 career wins, surpassing Landry's total of 270 wins that were tallied during his decorated 29-year run with the Cowboys that included two Super Bowl wins, five Super Bowl appearances and 20 consecutive winning seasons from 1966-85.

Reid, 65, is in his 25th season as an NFL coach. Prior to Kansas City, Reid enjoyed a highly successful 11-year run with the Eagles that included an NFC championship in 2004. Reid also led the Eagles to five NFC title game appearances that included four straight from 2001-04.

This season marks Reid's 11th with the Chiefs, who had not won a playoff game since 1993 before Reid guided the Chiefs to postseason win in 2015. Reid also helped Kansas City snap its 50-year championship drought when he guided the Chiefs to victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Since then, Reid has led the Chiefs to two more Super Bowls; they fell to Tom Brady's Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV before defeating Jalen Hurts' Eagles in this past year's Super Bowl. Reid now has 131 wins with the Chiefs after winning 140 games in Philadelphia.

Most wins all-time by NFL coaches

1. Don Shula 347 2. Bill Belichick 330 3. George Halas 324 4. Andy Reid 271 5. Tom Landry 270

Like Landry, Reid's influence on the game is a significant part of his coaching legacy. Landry spearheaded the 4-3 "Flex" defense that wreaked havoc on opposing offenses, especially during the 1970s. His Cowboys teams also popularized the shotgun and pre-snap motion. In 1977, Landry's offense featured possibly the NFL's first third-down speciality back in Preston Pearson after he was replaced in the starting lineup by then-rookie and future Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett.

A big part of Reid's legacy is his prolific offenses and specifically his highly successful quarterback partnerships. He enjoyed a highly successful tenure in Philadelphia with Donovan McNabb before having more success with Alex Smith during his early years with the Chiefs. Reid has enjoyed a legendary partnership with Patrick Mahomes, who like Reid appears to be destined for a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when his career is done.