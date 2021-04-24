The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the busiest teams this offseason, starting with revamping the offensive line and getting players to restructure deals in order to make the Super Bowl contending roster stronger. One of the key pieces on the Chiefs still hasn't been taken care of -- Tyrann Mathieu.

Many of the pillars of the Chiefs have received extensions over the past year, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Mathieu is next, but the Chiefs front office isn't rushing to get a deal done.

"Tyrann is certainly a big piece of our team and what we do both now and moving forward," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters in a conference call Friday. "I don't know if there's a timeline. Last year, we were able to get a lot of our guys done — they were all during the summer.

"So, for us, we were really attacking the free agency, preparing for the draft. I can't say we've had extensive dialogue, but I'm sure once the draft is behind us, we'll have time to address where we are as a team after the draft and moving forward. So, I'm sure we'll have much more dialogue once we get into the spring and summer."

Kansas City appears ready to give Mathieu an extension, which will be well-deserved for one of the Chiefs best defensive players. Mathieu led all safeties in interceptions last season (six) and has been selected as a First Team All-Pro in consecutive seasons.

Mathieu, who has 10 interceptions in two seasons with the Chiefs, has been arguably the best safety in the league since coming to Kansas City. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Mathieu have just a 58.9 passer rating over the past two years.

The Chiefs will have to pay Mathieu a hefty amount to keep him, even though the price will be worth it.