Going into Sunday, the Super Bowl record for longest field goal had stood for 30 years, but in a span of less than 30 game minutes, the record went down twice in Super Bowl LVIII.

49ers kicker Jake Moody broke the record first with a 55-yard field goal in the second quarter against the Chiefs, but he didn't hold the record for very long and that's because Harrison Butker topped him in the second half.

With the Chiefs facing a fourth-and-6 from San Francisco's 39-yard line in the third quarter, Andy Reid had to make a big decision: He could either go for it or have Butker attempt a 57-yard field goal knowing that no kicker in NFL history had ever made a 57-yard kick in the big game.

In the end, Reid decided to send out Butker, who made the gamble pay off by drilling the kick.

Butker actually set two Super Bowl records with one kick.

Not only did he set the record for longest field goal, but he also tied Adam Vinatieri and Stephen Gostkowki for the most field goals in a Super Bowl career. In the fourth quarter, however, Butker tacked on another huge field goal with a 28-yard kick that moved him past Gostkowski and Vinatieri for most career Super Bowl field goals.

To give you an idea of how good Butker has been in the Super Bowl, there have only been 10 field goals in Super Bowl history from 49 yards or longer and Butker has three of them. No other kicker in NFL history has made more than one.

Butker is coming off a career season where he hit 94.3% of his field goals.

