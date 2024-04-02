Carson Wentz began his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now he'll suit up for the most accomplished Eagles head coach of all time ... in Kansas City. Almost a month after entering 2024 free agency, the veteran quarterback has signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs, as NFL Media reports, to work under Andy Reid as Patrick Mahomes' new backup.

Wentz, 31, last played for the Los Angeles Rams, appearing in three games as Matthew Stafford's No. 2 last season. His move to the Chiefs marks the fourth time he's changed teams in as many years, but it comes after a brief but well-regarded stint under Sean McVay, during which he led the Rams to a Week 18 victory en route to the playoffs.

In Kansas City, Wentz immediately becomes the favorite to serve as Reid's top insurance for Mahomes, with incumbent backup Blaine Gabbert still unsigned in free agency. The Chiefs have preferred an experienced veteran in the No. 2 spot, previously deploying Chad Henne. And Wentz offers plenty of experience, with 93 career starts under his belt.

Originally drafted No. 2 overall by the Eagles in 2016, four years after Reid exited Philadelphia, Wentz spent his first five seasons in green. He was an MVP candidate in year two, but a late-season ACL tear sidelined him for the Eagles' historic Super Bowl run, and mercurial results the ensuing three years contributed to an abrupt departure ahead of the 2021 campaign. Traded to the Indianapolis Colts, Wentz lasted just one season in Indy before a trade to the Washington Commanders. He went 2-5 as a starter in D.C. before his release, and he didn't join the Rams until November of 2023.

Besides starting experience, Wentz at least offers some stylistic similarities to Mahomes; though far less consistent, the former is known for his strong arm and backyard-style approach, making him a sensible match for a coach and quarterback tandem defined by their creativity and off-script production.