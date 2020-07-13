Watch Now: NFL Wagers: Chiefs Wins Total ( 3:20 )

The Kansas City Chiefs are again a favorite to win the Super Bowl this season. After starting the 2019 campaign 6-4, the Chiefs rebounded to win nine straight games including a thrilling 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Kansas City found themselves on top of the NFL world because of its young talent, which includes one of the best wide receivers in the NFL -- Tyreek Hill.

The former fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft made his fourth straight Pro Bowl last season and led the Chiefs with 105 receiving yards in the Super Bowl, but he has his sights set on something more in 2020. During a recent appearance on the "Getcha Popcorn Ready" podcast, Hill revealed that he has been chasing an NFL record for some time now, and believes that this next season will give him an excellent opportunity to accomplish something no other player ever has before.

"One of my goals is, in all of my YouTube videos, I've been saying I want to get 2,000 receiving yards," Hill said. via the Kansas City Star. "That's like a whole other level. That's like Mamba mentality though for me. I've got to stay locked in. I've got to get the proper rest. I've got to put the right things in my body. For the game, it's going to be easy then. That's been my main goal and my main thing this year."

Hill's best season came in 2018, as he caught 87 passes for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. He recorded just 860 receiving yards last season, as he missed four games due to injury.

"Being hurt is like the worst thing — I swear it is, man, because you're like inside by yourself when everybody else is practicing," Hill told co-hosts Terrell Owens and Matthew Hatchette. "During game day, you see guys out there running the wrong route you're like, 'Man, if I'd been out there I'd have scored.'

"Two thousand yards for me, man. I ain't gonna say the touchdowns, but 2,000 yards."

Hill's 1,479 yards two years ago currently ranks No. 57 all-time, and former Detroit Lions wideout Calvin Johnson currently owns the top spot with the 1,964 receiving yards he recorded during the 2012 season. A couple of active players who are near the top of the list are Julio Jones, who recorded a second-best 1,871 yards in 2015, and Antonio Brown, who is No. 4 on the list with the 1,834-yard campaign he recorded with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015. Michael Thomas also got pretty close last season, as he put up 1,725 receiving yards -- which was good enough for No. 7 on the all-time list.

While 2,000 receiving yards in one season sounds almost impossible, Hill is one of the few wideouts with a chance to actually accomplish this. He's arguably the fastest wide receiver in the league, is a well-known home-run hitter and also has one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Patrick Mahomes. It's a tall task, but only the best players can set these kinds of lofty goals for themselves.