The 2021 Super Bowl will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Feb. 7. Both offenses are talented, which is why the over-under of 56.5 is only a half-point off the all-time record. The high over-under means plenty of intriguing 2021 Super Bowl prop bets. For example, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are the favorites to win the 2021 Super Bowl MVP award at -120 and +190, respectively, in the latest 2021 Super Bowl prop odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

However, Buccaneers defensive end Shaquil Barrett could be an intriguing option at 40-1 in the 2021 Super Bowl props after his three-sack game against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game. But which long shot Super Bowl prop picks have the best chance of paying out, and which other Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop bets can result in a profitable Super Bowl Sunday? Before locking in any NFL prop bets for Super Bowl LV, you need to see the Buccaneers vs. Chiefs prop predictions from SportsLine's proven NFL experts.

SportsLine's team of experts include R.J. White, Larry Hartsein, Kenny White, Emory Hunt, Mike Tierney and Mike McClure. White is the CBS Sports gambling and Fantasy editor and enters the 2021 Super Bowl as SportsLine's top NFL expert. He's on an 80-56 run on all NFL picks, returning over $1,500 during that span.

Hartstein is SportsLine's senior analyst and on a 22-12 run on his NFL against the spread picks, returning well over $800. Hunt, Tierney and White are all experienced sports bettors, and McClure is a professional DFS player with nearly $2 million in winnings. As SportsLine's predictive data engineer, McClure also specializes in player projections and advanced statistical analysis.

Top Super Bowl 55 prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers



McClure is backing Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to go over 89.5 receiving yards. In Kansas City's Week 12 victory over Tampa Bay, Hill hauled in 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns. He's also finished with at least 110 receiving yards in his last two games.

"Hill hit this number in the first quarter in the November matchup between these two teams," McClure told SportsLine. "While I'm not expecting a 269-yard game, my median simulation number is 96.4 yards in this matchup. The most attractive thing about betting a Hill over is the fact that he can turn a four-yard pass into a 50-yard gain very easily."

Another 2021 Super Bowl prop bet SportsLine's experts are all over: McClure says Patrick Mahomes' longest completion will be over 39.5 yards. Kansas City's offense can eat up field in a hurry, and Mahomes throws one of the best deep balls in the NFL. Mahomes attempted 69 passes of 20 or more yards downfield this season, the sixth-most in the NFL despite Mahomes sitting out Week 17.

In Week 12, Mahomes threw first-quarter touchdown passes to Tyreek Hill of 75 yards and 44 yards, and the Buccaneers' defense has given up at least one 40-yard pass in its last two games. "This number should be 43.5 yards," McClure told SportsLine. "Between Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman, there's simply too much big play upside to not take this at anything below 40 yards."

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

