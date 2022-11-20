The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to inch closer to their seventh consecutive AFC West title when they take on the second-place Los Angeles Chargers in a key matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs (7-2) could increase their division lead to three games and sweep the season series with Los Angeles with a victory. The Chargers (5-4), meanwhile, will look to close the gap to one game with a win and enhance their chances of making the postseason for the first time in four years. Kansas City defeated Los Angeles 27-24 in Week 2.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Chargers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Before making any Chargers vs. Chiefs picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 153-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Chargers and just locked in its picks and SNF predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines and trends for Chiefs vs. Chargers:

Chiefs vs. Chargers spread: Kansas City -5.5

Chiefs vs. Chargers over/under: 52.5 points

Chiefs vs. Chargers money line: Chiefs -240, Chargers +200

KC: Chiefs are 3-1 against the spread on the road

LAC: Under has hit in three of last four Chargers games

Chiefs vs. Chargers picks: See picks here



Why the Chiefs can cover

Tight end Travis Kelce continues to lead the Kansas City receiving corps with a team-high 63 receptions for 740 yards (11.7 average) and eight touchdowns. Kelce has 11 explosive plays of 20 yards or more. He has 309 yards after the catch and has converted 48 first downs. Kelce has at least four receptions in each game, including a season-high 10 for 106 yards in a 20-17 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6. He had five catches for 51 yards in the Week 2 matchup at Kansas City.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is having another stellar season for the Chiefs. Jones had two sacks and three tackles for loss in the Week 2 meeting. Jones is one of two players (Myles Garrett) to have at least seven sacks in each of the past five seasons. For the year, he has 17 tackles, including 11 solo, and seven tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chargers can cover

Quarterback Justin Herbert powers the Los Angeles offense. Herbert has 5,998 passing yards (285.6 per game) and 44 touchdowns (40 passing and four rushing) vs. 15 interceptions for a 94.1 rating in 21 career home starts. Herbert has 1,464 pass yards (292.8 per game) and 16 touchdowns (13 passing and three rushing) vs. three interceptions for a 106.3 rating in five career starts against Kansas City, including 334 pass yards and three touchdowns with one interception for a 100.5 rating in the Week 2 meeting.

He will be looking for his third game in a row at home vs. the Chiefs with a rushing TD and his fifth game in a row overall vs. Kansas City with two or more touchdown passes. Herbert has 375-plus passing yards and three-plus TD passes in two of three career starts on Sunday Night Football. Running back Austin Ekeler will look for his fifth game in a row with seven or more receptions and leads all running backs with 67 catches for 420 yards and four receiving TDs in 2022. He has 18 touchdowns (11 rushing, seven receiving) in his past 14 games at home. Ekeler has a touchdown in three of his past four games vs. Kansas City, and has 125 or more yards from scrimmage in three of his past four games at home against the Chiefs. See which team to pick here.

How to make Chiefs vs. Chargers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the point total, projecting 61 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's SNF pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Chargers vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Chiefs spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.