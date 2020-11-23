Colin Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since 2016, but he has been continually adamant that he is as ready to play as ever. Kaepernick posted a video to his Twitter page on Monday explaining that he is still ready to go and showing what he can do.

The 22-year-old tweeted, "1,363 days of being denied employment. Still putting in work with [Eric Reid]. Still going hard 5 days a week. #StillReady #StopRunning."

The video shows him running drills and practicing on the field. It aims to show off his arm strength and awareness in the pocket.

The video comes in a year where player injuries are frequent and many teams are in need of a more consistent quarterback. No. 7 believes he could be that guy and has been working every day to stay in playing shape.

Entering Week 11, the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers had each lost their starting quarterbacks -- Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater -- due to injury, and on Sunday Cincinnati Bengals rookie Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending knee injury. The Dallas Cowboys had lost starter Dak Prescott earlier in the season, and the San Francisco 49ers have been dealing with injuries to starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

And those are just the teams with injured starters. Several others have struggled, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are going with Jake Luton over Gardner Minshew, the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins.

Those advocating for Kaepernick point out that quarterbacks with less experience and success have been given starting or backup jobs over the former starter.

Kaepernick began a movement in the league by kneeling during the national anthem to protest racism, inequality and police brutality. Many believe this is the reason he does not currently have a job in the NFL.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has since admitted the league was wrong in the handling of Kaepernick's actions and they should have actively listened to him.