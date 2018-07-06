Colts' Andrew Luck sends autographed football to man who found his wallet

As he continues to work his way back onto the field after missing all of last season, Andrew Luck might need to work on his turnover issues, from protecting the football to hanging onto his wallet.

As Haleigh Hoffman of RTV6 Indianapolis brought to light, a man named Charles was riding his bike when he found Luck's wallet. So, he brought it to the Colts' practice facility. But that wasn't the end of the story. A few weeks later, Luck sent the man an autographed football along with a handwritten note that read, "Many thanks! You made my life much easier, ha! Thanks for reminding me of the 'kindness of strangers.'"

My friend’s dad found Andrew Luck’s wallet while he was on a bike ride. He returned it to the practice facility and a few weeks later he got this in the mail! Such a nice gesture. @Colts @NFL @JimIrsay #Colts pic.twitter.com/1UVfXt9ZQS — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) July 6, 2018

Luck, who has been with the Colts since 2012, when he was drafted No. 1 overall, has become an icon in the Indianapolis community largely due to his contributions as the Colts' franchise quarterback. From 2012-16, Luck posted a 43-27 record as a starter despite being surrounded by a less-than-stellar supporting cast, threw for 19,078 yards and 132 touchdowns (both rank in the top 10 during that span), and led the Colts to the playoffs three times. A shoulder injury, however, has slowed his ascension.

In January 2017, Luck underwent surgery to fix a lingering issue with his shoulder. At the time, Colts owner Jim Irsay said that Luck would be good to go in time for the 2017 season, but that never happened. Luck has finally started throwing footballs again (hallelujah!), which bodes well for his chances to be ready in time for the 2018 opener. Without Luck last year, the Colts went 4-12, which resulted in the dismissal of Chuck Pagano, who was then replaced by Josh McDaniels Frank Reich. Meanwhile, general manager Chris Ballard continues his efforts to provide Luck with an actual support structure, which is why he drafted guard Quenton Nelson in the first round of this year's draft.

Regardless of the coach and draft results, the Colts' success largely comes down to Luck's ability to overcome his shoulder issue and continue his development as one of the league's top quarterbacks.