Frank Reich officially hired as Colts coach, five days after Josh McDaniels blunder

After being spurned by Josh McDaniels, it looks like the Colts have found someone who actually wants their head coaching job. The team announced Sunday that Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich has officially accepted the position.

According to NFL.com, Reich has agreed to terms on a five-year contract that will keep him in Indianapolis through the 2022 season. The hiring of Reich comes five days after Josh McDaniels spurned the Colts.

On Feb. 6, the Colts announced that McDaniels would be the team's new coach, but that announcement blew up in their face just a few hours later when McDaniels changed his mind and decided to stay in New England. Oh, and just so there's no confusion this time around, the Colts actually tweeted out a picture of Reich signing his contract.

Despite the ugliness of the McDaniels situation, Colts general manager Chris Ballard still went through with a previously scheduled press conference on Wednesday that was originally supposed to include McDaniels. This time around, Ballard will actually get to introduce his new head coach in a press conference that's scheduled for Tuesday.

"We are excited to have Frank Reich as our new head coach," Ballard said in a statement. "Frank is a leader of men who will demand excellence from our players on and off the field. I look forward to working with Frank to deliver a championship-caliber team to the city of Indianapolis."

The hiring of Reich completed a quick five-day turnaround in a Colts coaching search that took on some serious urgency last week after McDaniels left the team hanging.

Once the Patriots offensive coordinator was officially out of the picture, the Colts started their search over and put most of their focus on three candidates: Dan Campbell, Leslie Frazier and Reich.

According to ESPN, Reich spent 10 hours interviewing with the Colts on Friday and had an advantage over the other two candidates because of his experience on the offensive side of the ball. Ironically, one of the first key hires that Reich is going to have to make is on the offensive side of the ball.

The Colts still have an opening at offensive coordinator, and one of the coaches they've been looking at is former Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has reported.

At defensive coordinator, the Colts will have Matt Eberflus, who's a carryover from the McDaniels regime. No, that's not a typo, Eberflus was hired to be the defensive coordinator under McDaniels and he actually signed his contract. When McDaniels backed out, Ballard told Eberflus that he could stay with the team.

As for Reich, he has been the Eagles' offensive coordinator for the past two seasons and has played a large role in the development of Carson Wentz, who was drafted in 2016. Reich was also instrumental in helping Nick Foles this year, and a big part of that was because he was highly familiar with Foles' situation as a backup quarterback coming off the bench to help a playoff team.

Back in January 1993, Reich led the Bills to a shocking 38-35 win over the Oilers in a game where Buffalo had been trailing 35-3. The win is still the greatest comeback in NFL playoff history.

With the Colts, Reich will be returning to the team that gave him his first coaching job. The 56-year-old started as a coaching intern with the Colts in 2006 before becoming quarterbacks coach (2009-10) and eventually wide receivers coach with the Colts (2011). Reich also coached with the Cardinals (2012) and Chargers (2013-15) before joining the Eagles in 2016.

The Reich hiring marks the second time this offseason that the Eagles have lost an offensive coach. Quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo was hired as the Vikings' offensive coordinator just days after Philadelphia's 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

As for the Colts, they now get the offensive coordinator that won the Super Bowl (Reich), instead of the offensive coordinator who lost the Super Bowl (McDaniels), so maybe everything worked out for the best for them in the end.