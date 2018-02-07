Colts GM Chris Ballard on Josh McDaniels decision: 'The rivalry is back on'

Ballard wished McDaniels well but took aim at the Patriots during his press conference

A day after being spurned by Josh McDaniels, the Indianapolis Colts held their pre-planned press conference anyway. The presser was meant to introduce McDaniels as the team's next coach, but instead it turned into general manager Chris Ballard explaining exactly what happened and what the next steps will be. 

Ballard stated that he had received no previous indications from McDaniels that he was having second thoughts about accepting the job with the Colts. He also said that he didn't attempt to dissuade McDaniels from returning to New England because he only wants somebody that is 100 percent committed to the Colts. 

"I didn't want the explanation. Either you're in or you're out," Ballard said. "That's his prerogative and that's his choice. He chose not to be an Indianapolis Colt."

Despite the circumstances, Ballard did say that he wishes McDaniels well in the future. He noted that just because McDaniels was the first choice, does not mean he was the best choice for the job. Ballard did not have quite as nice things to say about the Patriots organization. It does not seem that he wishes them well in the future. Instead, he made sure to note that the rivalry between the two teams is back on. 

The Colts obviously have a ways to go before they catch up to where the Patriots are organizationally, and the road starts with spending the next few weeks finding the next coach to help them take Andrew Luck and company to the next level. 

