Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will miss the remainder of the 2023 season, the team announced Wednesday

"After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season," Irsay said. "Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our team. We collected several medical opinions and we felt this was the best course of action for his long-term health. We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future. In the meantime, I love the fight of this team and I'm excited for the opportunity we have ahead of us. It starts this week with Cleveland."

Richardson was placed on injured reserve last week with what was reportedly diagnosed as a Grade 3 AC sprain he suffered in the eventual Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans.

According to NFL Media, Richardson reportedly received four to five opinions on his injured shoulder, and one of those opinions included Richardson undergoing a procedure to fully heal. It's worth noting that Richardson injured his throwing shoulder.

Anthony Richardson IND • QB • #5 CMP% 59.5 YDs 577 TD 3 INT 1 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

The No. 4 overall pick out of Florida completed 59.5% of his passes for 577 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in four games played, and also rushed for 136 yards and four touchdowns. Richardson became the first quarterback ever to rush for a touchdown in each of his first three games.

Unfortunately, injuries have already been a headline in Richardson's young career. He exited the season opener vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars early due to a knee injury, was knocked out of Week 2's matchup against the Houston Texans with a concussion, missed Week 3 due to said concussion and then of course suffered what turned out to be a season-ending injury in Week 5.

Gardner Minshew is set to take over under center for Indy, and he has been fantastic off the bench in place of Richardson and iffy as a starter.



As Starter Off Bench Comp/Att 60/99 30-39 Comp Pct 60.6% 76.9% Pass Yards/Att 5.2 8.4 TD-INT 2-3 1-0 Passer Rating 70.1 109.6

The former Jaguars draft pick has completed 66.2% of his passes for 882 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, all of which came in Indianapolis' largest loss of the season -- a 37-20 loss in Jacksonville in Week 6. Minshew has helped the Colts win games against the Texans and Titans and started in a 22-19 overtime victory against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.