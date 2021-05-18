The Kansas City Chiefs offensive line was beyond atrocious in Super Bowl LV, as Patrick Mahomes ran for his life trying to avoid a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive front that pressured him at will throughout the night. Kansas City was beaten and banged up front, the most significant blow came when Eric Fisher ruptured his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs offensive line was holding afloat prior to the Fisher injury, as the ship sunk once they lost the Pro Bowl left tackle for the year. Knowing Mahomes was scrambling around and trying to make anything happen -- in a helpless situation -- hurt Fisher, who couldn't do anything about it either.

"Yeah, sitting up in the stands, it was tough to watch, to know that the quarterback that I was protecting was running around there," Fisher said at his introductory press conference for the Colts. "It was tough to watch, especially – I like being a consistent player, so to not be available to do my job for that team, it was tough.

"It just makes me want to get back, stay healthy and continue to play high-level football for a team. I'm excited for it."

Fisher signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts this season, ending his eight-year run in Kansas City. The Chiefs made sure to solidify their offensive line, signing Joe Thuney to play guard and Austin Blythe at center in free agency -- along with getting Kyle Long out of retirement to play tackle. Kansas City was able to find a starting left tackle heading into the draft, landing Orlando Brown from the Baltimore Ravens in a trade. The Chiefs also added center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith in the draft.

Let's not forget Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and 2020 third-round pick Lucas Niang are back after sitting out last season due to COVID-19. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been impressed with Niang since his return, as he has an opportunity to earn the starting right tackle job on this revamped offensive line.

"He's a big man, really a big man. And he has these beautiful feet. I look forward to getting him back in the pads at training camp and moving around and doing what offensive linemen do, the real football part of it," Reid said. "But until then, this gives him a chance to get acclimated mentally and physically as he goes forward. I think that's a good lead-up for him."

Mahomes was pressured 29 times in Super Bowl LV, the most for any quarterback in Super Bowl history. That number would have been significantly less if Fisher was healthy, which is in the past.

"I feel like I have a lot of years left in me," Fisher siad. "It's going to be an awesome reset for myself, a fresh slate, keep working and finish the second half of my career off on a good start. I've been thinking about that. I'm excited to kind of have that reset."