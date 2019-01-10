Colts put up '1-0' flag at Lucas Oil Stadium, remind everyone of '2014 AFC Finalist' banner

The Indianapolis Colts are one of this season's best underdog stories. Under new head coach Frank Reich, Andrew Luck became the least-sacked quarterback in the NFL and Marlon Mack had a resurgence, then they came out and beat the Texans on the road in a divisional rubber match in the playoffs. However, that doesn't mean that they're free from being clowned, and they painted a big old target on their jerseys with this one.

On Thursday, Lucas Oil Stadium tweeted a picture of a "1-0" flag waving outside of the stadium, wishing the Colts luck in the playoffs.

The new 1-0 flag is looking good!

Best of luck to the @Colts this weekend!#Colts #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/WCkmEm1BjS — Lucas Oil Stadium (@LucasOilStadium) January 10, 2019

This is perfectly innocuous. The Colts made the playoffs in the last game of the season, and it's a nice reminder that the postseason is a clean slate. But suffice it to say that the Colts haven't exactly earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to depressing memorabilia. I'm referring, of course, to the infamous "2014 AFC Finalist" banner that they hung after making it to the AFC Championship Game.

These banners, of course, have been used by them before, which might make it a little better. But, for arguments' sake: Does it?

Watch Saturday's and Sunday's playoff games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream Chargers-Patriots and all the CBS games on CBS All Access.

For the debate... #Colts AFC "Finalist" banners aren't a new thing... pic.twitter.com/F0E1BWwf48 — Dave Furst (@DaveFurst) June 10, 2015

The only difference is that the internet wasn't what it is now to demolish them for those banners too.

Flags obviously don't carry the same weight -- it's safe to say that we won't see a 1-1 flag if they lose to the Chiefs on Saturday -- but at this point you have to wonder if the Colts are doing this on purpose.

If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here. If you're thinking about buying a new TV for the big game, CNET has you covered. They shared their best picks for every budget.