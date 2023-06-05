The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly adding to their wide receivers room. The team worked out free-agent wide receiver Breshad Perriman on Friday, and officially agreed to terms with the veteran on Monday, per ESPN. In a corresponding move, Indianapolis waived wide receiver Tyler Adams.

Perriman spent the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 11 games played last year, he caught just nine passes for 110 yards and one touchdown. From 2021-22, Perriman played in 17 total games and caught 20 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

Perriman, who turns 30 in September, has been known as a speedster. He was a first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, being selected No. 26 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft out of UCF. Unfortunately, he missed his entire rookie season due to injury. In 2016, Perriman finally took the field and caught 33 passes for 499 yards and three touchdowns, but was unable to build on that success. Before his fourth NFL season, Perriman was released by the Ravens.

The wideout had short stints with a number of clubs, suiting up for the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Buccaneers. Perriman's best NFL season came in 2019 with Tampa Bay, as he caught 36 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns. In Weeks 15-17 that season, Perriman caught at least five passes for 102 yards in each contest and recorded four total touchdowns.

The Colts have a whopping 14 wide receivers on their roster. It's a young group led by the likes of Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce, although Pittman is currently dealing with a hip injury, and sat out of practice on Friday, per multiple reports.