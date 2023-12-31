The Las Vegas Raiders look to keep their foot on the gas when they visit the Indianapolis Colts for a Week 17 showdown on CBS and Paramount+. The Raiders continue to roll with Antonio Pierce as interim head coach and are coming off a 20-14 upset road win against the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Colts are clutching to their playoff hopes after falling 29-10 to the Atlanta Falcons on Christmas Eve. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is 1 p.m. ET. The Colts are 4-point favorites in the latest Colts vs. Raiders odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows.

How to watch Raiders vs. Colts

Colts vs. Raiders date: Sunday, Dec. 31

Colts vs. Raiders time: 1 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Raiders TV channel: CBS

Colts vs. Raiders streaming: Paramount+

Week 17 NFL picks for Raiders vs. Colts

Before tuning into Sunday's Colts vs. Raiders game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Colts vs. Raiders, the model is picking Under 42.5 points to be scored. The Under has hit in two of the Raiders' last three games, and they are coming off of a big defensive showing in a tough atmosphere. Las Vegas scored two defensive touchdowns at Arrowhead Stadium and the Raiders only allowed five offensive TDs in their last four games, which could spell trouble for a Colts team that managed just 10 points last week.

Indianapolis's offense has been inconsistent at best. Quarterback Gardner Minshew threw for 201 yards and an interception in Week 16, marking the third start this season where he hasn't thrown a touchdown pass. Since Las Vegas has its own offensive shortcomings due to injuries, it's not surprising the model is backing the Under to hit.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS