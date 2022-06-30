The Washington Commanders have started at least three different quarterbacks in each of the last four seasons, and they have another new signal-caller entering 2022 with Carson Wentz. While the Indianapolis Colts were quick to rid themselves of the former No. 2 overall pick, Wentz may be someone who can bring some consistency to the quarterback position for Washington moving forward.

The Commanders have won seven games in each of the last two seasons, but the campaigns felt very different. In 2020, Washington won the NFC East with a 7-9 record, and gave the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers a run for their money in the playoffs. In 2021, Washington went 7-10 and missed the postseason. The Commanders' Over/Under win total for the 2022 season is set at 7.5, and bettors have been hammering the Over.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, 99 percent of the money placed on the Commanders' win total prop is on the Over! It is the most lopsided NFL win total at Caesars in terms of dollars placed.

Bettors may be onto something, as the Commanders are tied with the Dallas Cowboys in having the easiest schedule in the NFL in 2022. Their opponents' combined 2021 win percentage was just .462.

It's very possible Washington could be improved in 2022. Apart from the addition of Wentz, Washington should get a healthy Curtis Samuel back, it drafted Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson in the first round, extended Terry McLaurin and added another running back in Brian Robinson Jr., who should get some touches immediately. The Commanders aren't the favorites to win the division this season, but many believe they can get to eight wins.