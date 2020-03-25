Coronavirus restrictions causing holdup in Ravens' $30M deal with Michael Brockers, per reports

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers seemingly cashed in on a three-year, $30 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens at the start of 2020 NFL free agency, but restrictions stemming from the current coronavirus pandemic have put the deal on hold and perhaps in jeopardy, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reported Wednesday that a recent Brockers physical performed by an independent doctor raised concerns about the veteran's ankle, which bothered the former first-round draft pick in 2019. And while Baltimore still intends to sign the 29-year-old free agent, "it's been challenging for the Ravens to get a handle on Brockers' condition," per Zrebiec, leading to the team showing interest in Tampa Bay Buccaneers vet Ndamukong Suh, who is reportedly re-signing with the Bucs on a one-year, $8 million deal.

The Ravens are "obviously motivated to get Brockers," Zrebiec added, noting that Baltimore has since allowed defensive tackle Michael Pierce to sign elsewhere and dealt defensive end Chris Wormley to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. But because modified NFL rules, put in place amid the pandemic, prohibit players or team doctors from traveling for physicals or team-facility visits, there are questions about whether the Ravens still want to pay Brockers $30 million over three years -- and whether the lineman will be fully recovered from a previous high-ankle sprain by the time the 2020 season kicks off.

"Sounds like Brockers will still be a Raven," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted Wednesday, "but they haven't been able to properly assess where his high-ankle sprain is ... (Their) doctors haven't examined him in person."

Drafted 14th overall by the Rams back in 2012, Brockers spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the team, missing just five games during that time. An integral piece of the defensive line that helped Los Angeles to Super Bowl LIII in 2018, Brockers wouldn't be the only big-name vet added to Baltimore's "D" in the event his contract is eventually finalized. The team also acquired five-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round pick.