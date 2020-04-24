Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb 'surprised' by draft, chooses jersey number and is ready to 'play wherever' on offense

If you were shocked by the Dallas Cowboys decision to select CeeDee Lamb with the 17th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, don't worry, you weren't alone. Lamb himself had to do a double take when his phone rang and the caller ID had a Dallas area code, instantly mushrooming an already interesting evening into one that was that much more so. After all, Lamb was a consensus top-2 wide receiver in this year's draft class, but Henry Ruggs III was the first to go off the board. The second was Jerry Jeudy, and Lamb found himself free-falling right into Cowboys personal space.

Having to choose between the player they were ready to select in EDGE rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, three possible trade back options, and Lamb -- they scrapped their traditional need over talent conviction and made Lamb only the sixth wideout chosen by the Cowboys in their storied history. He's the first since Dez Bryant was chosen in 2010, and only Michael Irvin and Alvin Harper were selected higher than Lamb, at 11th-overall and 12th-overall, respectively.

"I'm very surprised," Lamb said of the Cowboys giving him the nod, via 105.3FM the Fan. "I didn't see this coming, but I'm glad it did. ... I wasn't expecting it, but I'm definitely excited. I can't really put it into words, but I'm definitely grateful for this opportunity.

"I can't thank Jerry Jones enough for bringing me into Dallas and I can't wait to get to the organization and get to work."

He's even chosen his number already, although time will tell if it sticks.

"We rocking No. 10 this year -- yes sir," he said gleefully.

Lamb is a Consensus All-American standing who stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs in at 198 pounds, making him an ideal talent outside the hashes, but also in the slot. The expectation is he'll be flexed between the X, Z as well as the slot, much in the same way Amari Cooper currently does. Michael Gallup doesn't usually get in on the slot action, but don't rule that out in 2020, as head coach Mike McCarthy works to make an already potent Cowboys offense virtually indefensible. By adding Lamb, they inject a First-Team All-Big 12 talent who delivered 1,000-yard seasons in his last two campaigns for the Oklahoma Sooners.

In 2019 alone, he scored seven touchdowns from the slot and his other seven as an outside threat.

"I'm ready to play wherever," Lamb said when asked if he has a preference heading into Dallas.

The addition of Lamb could elevate the Cowboys offense in ways never before seen, and that's not hyperbole.

They were top five in points per game in 2019 and the best in the league in yards per contest. Dak Prescott had a career-best season that fell just shy of a franchise record in single-season passing yards and had 30 touchdowns to only 11 interceptions, and they logged two 1,000-yard receivers in both Cooper and Gallup -- all of this despite the WR unit having routinely been the worst in the entire NFL when it came to drops. Losing out on re-signing Randall Cobb in free agency but replacing him with a less-expensive definitive No. 1 wideout who'll now be the No. 3 on a loaded Cowboys depth chart is like rolling a barrel of gunpowder into a silo full of missiles.

So when it comes to Lamb buying into the possibility that the team could regularly hit the 40-point mark going forward?

"Oh yeah, that's definitely achievable," he said. "I can't wait to do that. It's gonna be fun."