Not a single player wore No. 0 during the Dallas Cowboys' first 63 seasons. That will change in 2023, however, as safety Jayron Kearse will get the title of "Agent 0" for the Cowboys, the team announced Friday. Kearse is changing numbers after wearing No. 27 for six of his first seven NFL seasons.

Kearse was given No. 0 over teammate Micah Parsons, who also expressed interest in becoming the first Cowboys player to wear the number. The number change does come at a cost for Kearse, who per league rules had to purchase the current inventory of unsold jerseys bearing his old number before he was permitted to change numbers.

While he did not get No. 0, Parsons seems content with continuing to wear No. 11 -- his number dating back to his college days at Penn State. Fans that own Parsons' No. 11 Cowboys jersey are pretty happy, too.

The NFL permitted players to begin wearing No. 0 via a league vote earlier this week at the Annual League Meeting. The number had been out of circulation since 1973, as Raiders Hall of Fame center Jim Otto (who wore 00) was the last player to wear either 0 or 00.

Expect several more players to make the change to No. 0 before the start of the 2023 season. Jaguars wideout Calvin Ridley was the first player to announce his switch to No. 0, as well as Giants wideout Parris Campbell. Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman might be next as he donned No. 0 during his college days at Minnesota.

Kearse is surely hoping to have a big season in his new number. He is coming off of a 2022 season that saw him record 77 tackles, two sacks, an interception, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumbles in 14 games.