The Dallas Cowboys just crowned themselves NFC East champions and are the No. 2 seed in the NFC after a 12-5 season, but it sounds like their head coach still might be on the hot seat. After Sunday's blowout win over the Commanders to help clinch the division for Dallas, owner Jerry Jones was asked about the future of Mike McCarthy and he gave a rather ominous answer.

"We'll see how each game goes in the playoffs," said Jones, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Judging by that answer, the door seems to be wide open for the possibility of the Cowboys ousting McCarthy in the event that this postseason is not satisfactory in the eyes of Jones. This is the third season in a row that the Cowboys have finished 12-5 under McCarthy and while the regular season campaigns have piled up plenty of wins, it hasn't resulted in postseason success. The club was a one-and-done in 2021 after losing in the wild-card round, and lost in the divisional round a season ago. If that trend continues this season, moving on from McCarthy might be on the table.

There would be some irony in a possible Dallas loss this weekend that sparks the end of McCarthy's time at AT&T Stadium as the Cowboys are set to host the coach's former Packers team to open up the postseason.

If they do move off of McCarthy due to a playoff collapse, Dallas would become arguably the top job in the NFL this cycle and will garner plenty of action from the top candidates across the league. That would likely include Bill Belichick if he and the New England Patriots were to part ways after a 4-13 season.

Whoever adopts the Cowboys roster in this hypothetical would get one ready made for a championship run under the right leadership. Jones and company are currently hoping that McCarthy is the coach to get them over the hump, but it also sounds like they won't shy away from looking at other options if things go sideways over the next few weeks.