The Dallas Cowboys have an important Week 3 divisional showdown against the New York Giants this Monday night, but they are dealing with several injuries. Safety Jayron Kearse, offensive guard Connor McGovern and star quarterback Dak Prescott have already been ruled out, but Dallas could be down a couple of other important offensive players.

Per NFL Media, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz traveled with the team to New York, and plans to test his knee before making a final decision on playing. Tom Pelissero did write on Twitter that it sounds unlikely he will play, but nothing is official just yet.

Schultz is reportedly dealing with a "PCL issue" in his right knee. He practiced just once last week as a limited participant on Saturday, and was officially listed as questionable. Even if Schultz is inactive Monday night, he's not expected to miss much time.

Additionally, NFL Media reports that Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is not expected to play Monday, as he continues to work back from his ACL injury. Gallup injured his knee on Jan. 2, but is close to returning to the field. In fact, he was a full participant in practice all last week, although he was officially listed as questionable to suit up.

In what is good news for the Cowboys, star defender Micah Parsons is reportedly ready to suit up after practicing just once this week due to an illness. He sat out on Thursday and Friday, and then was a limited participant on Saturday, and listed as questionable.

The Cowboys have a chance to hand the Giants their first loss of the season Monday night, and climb the NFC East leaderboard -- which is currently headed by the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles.