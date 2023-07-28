The departure of tight end Dalton Schultz, one of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's top targets, to the Houston Texans this offseason on a one-year, $6.3 million deal in free agency, opened up an offensive need. That led to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones selecting Michigan senior tight end Luke Schoonmaker with their second-round selection, the 58th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Schoonmaker is the Cowboys' highest-drafted tight end since Gavin Escobar went 47th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. He set or tied numerous career highs during his senior season with the Wolverines with 35 receptions, 418 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in an offense built around grounding Big Ten opponents into submission with their run game.

However, Dallas has yet to observe the full potential of its rookie tight end yet at training camp, placing him on the active/non-football injury list on Tuesday because of a foot injury, plantar fasciitis specifically, that he was dealing with prior to his time with the Silver and Blue. Head coach Mike McCarthy revealed more bad news regarding Schoonmaker's training camp and preseason status on Thursday, revealing there is no return "timeline" for him right now.

"I'm definitely hopeful of that [seeing his rookie tight end participate in training camp]," McCarthy said Thursday. "I know he's had some really good workouts of late. Just talking with [Cowboys director of rehabilitation] Britt [Brown] about the five weeks away [between minicamp and training camp], he's been there working with Britt exclusively. I don't have a timeline for you."

However, there's still value for being out in Oxnard for Schoonmaker in the eyes of his quarterback Dak Prescott.

"Mentally, just have to make sure he's getting reps," Prescott said. "I've been talking with him and making sure he's been able to get in on some walkthroughs to allow him to get mental reps and get a feel for what we're doing in this offense. The guy has to take care of his body and get himself right. The last thing you want a guy to do is rush through something and then not be available for this team. I trust in our training staff and the plan they have for him. I trust when he's able, he'll come back. That position group, he'll come in and help it one way or another. I know how talented he is and what he's done in his past. When he's healthy and can get out there, we'll find a way for him."

Mental reps were critical for Prescott at the Cowboys training camp in 2021 while missing time with a shoulder injury as well as in 2016 when he was the third-string quarterback behind Tony Romo and Kellen Moore.

"I went through a camp two years ago where I didn't get any camp reps [while dealing with a shoulder injury], but I took mental reps time and time again," Prescott said. "It benefitted me as we moved forward. My first camp, that's what it was for me. Two physical reps and a lot of mental reps. Those mental reps will pay off. There's times when you get in there and you have to slow your mind down because you've been so ahead of it mentally. Every rep is your rep. Just because you're not in there doesn't mean you shouldn't be looking at the defense and making the call in your head.

"He's [Schoonmaker] a mature guy. He's been doing it. That's going to allow that whole process to speed back up and he can get back in there physically."

In the meantime, the Cowboys are left with 2022 fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson (19 catches, 174 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in career), 2022 undrafted free agent Peyton Hendershot (11 catches, 103 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in career), and 25-year-old Sean McKeon (two catches and 11 receiving yards in career) at the tight end position currently.