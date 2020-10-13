With Dak Prescott roughly 24 hours removed from surgery to repair his severely injured right ankle, the Dallas Cowboys are in the process of rebuilding their quarterback room. On Monday night, the Cowboys signed veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert off the Browns' practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Cowboys' quarterback room now consists of Gilbert, primary backup Ben DiNucci and starter Andy Dalton.

A sixth-round pick in the 2014 draft, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Gilbert has attempted six passes in six career regular season games. A Texas native, Gilbert started his college career at Texas, where he famously replaced inured starter Colt McCoy during the Longhorns' loss to Alabama in the 2009 National Championship Game. Gilbert, who finished his college career at SMU, was the Rams' sixth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

As a rookie, Gilbert spent nearly two months on the Rams' practice squad before joining the Patriots' practice squad in December, where he won a Super Bowl ring after New England defeated Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX.

Gilbert bounced around the league over the next several years before joining the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football. Prior to the league suspending operations, Gilbert led the AAF with 2,152 passing yards. He also led the league with a 99.1 passer rating and was also second in the league with 13 touchdown passes.

Shortly after the AAF folded, Gilbert signed with the Browns, where he threw three passes while dressing for five games. Gilbert was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in August before being waived by the team before the start of the regular season. Gilbert, 29, spent the past five weeks on Browns' practice squad before being claimed by the Cowboys.

The Cowboys' offense will now be led by Dalton, an 11-year veteran who completed nine of 11 passes for 111 yards during Sunday's come-from-behind victory over the Giants. Despite their modest 2-3 record, the Cowboys are in first place in the NFC East heading into Sunday's home game against the Cardinals.