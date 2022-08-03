Anthony Barr had his choice of two teams to pick from, but in the end, the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced. Barr, who reportedly received interest from the Washington Commanders this offseason, was deciding between the Cowboys and the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Media.

The Cowboys are getting a player who not too long ago was one of the NFL's top linebackers. He was a Pro Bowler each year from 2015-18 as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. Injuries, however, have limited Barr's availability over the last two seasons. He played in just two games in 2020 and was on the field for 11 games in 2021.

Like the Commanders, the Cowboys were also rumored to be among the teams that expressed interest in Barr during the offseason. The Cowboys' desire to add to their linebacker corps hasn't been much of a secret, especially following the release of former second-round pick Jaylon Smith last fall. The Cowboys did select three linebackers in this year's draft that includes Sam Williams, a second-round pick out of Ole Miss.

Barr brings a veteran presence to a linebacker room that currently features Leighton Vander Esch and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons. Last season, Dallas linebackers helped the defense finish seventh in the NFL in scoring and third in third-down efficiency. The Cowboys are looking to improve in both pass and run defense, as they were 20th and 16th in the NFL in both departments, respectively.