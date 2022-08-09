Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is coming off of a career year in which he recorded 52 combined tackles, 21 passes defensed and a league-leading 11 interceptions -- the most recorded in a single season since Cowboys rookie Everson Walls did so in 1981. While the sky feels like the limit for Diggs in 2022, a couple of unflattering clips have emerged from training camp.

Diggs has been caught on video getting burned by a couple of different receivers, and had what was described as a testy exchange with assistant coach Al Harris after he was beat down the field by Simi Fehoko. After that, the Pro Bowl defensive back made the decision to delete his Twitter account.

"It's toxic," Diggs said, via the Cowboys' official website. "I used to be on Twitter a lot, but I'm in camp. I'm trying to focus. I'm trying to lock in and just be better every day."

All things considered, Diggs hasn't necessarily had a bad camp. He's recorded pass breakups and interceptions, but he realized the bad plays are much more likely to be talked about on social media.

"I feel like that's what comes with it. Hate comes with success," Diggs said. "I don't put it past somebody. Everyone is obligated to their own opinion. All I can do is control what I can control on the field and let my play speak for itself. I can't respond to everybody; I can't reply to everybody. So I'd rather say nothing at all just perform on the field."

The former wide receiver turned cornerback is just two years into his NFL career, and still has some learning to do. But if Diggs' first two seasons are any indication of his future, he will be playing in the league for a long time. Diggs is CBS Sports' No. 5 cornerback in the NFL entering 2022, as he's recorded 14 interceptions in 27 career starts.