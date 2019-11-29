Cowboys starting lineman Connor Williams suffers season-ending torn ACL
A trying season gets worse for the NFC East franchise in Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys (6-6) suffered a 26-15 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills Thanksgiving Day. The loss has gotten even bigger in the aftermath as starting left guard Connor Williams suffered a season-ending torn ACL, according to CBS Sports' Patrik Walker. The second year lineman suffered the injury during the second quarter of Thursday's game. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by Xavier Su'a-Filo, who was the No. 33 overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.
Dallas has already added offensive linemen Cody Wichmann, Adam Redmond, and Connor McGovern to their injured reserve this season. Williams did not play in Week 11 against the Lions after undergoing surgery on his left knee. He did, however, return the following week. Left tackle Tyron Smith missed two games earlier this season while right tackle La'El Collins missed one.
The NFC East will reasonably come down to the Eagles and Cowboys. Dallas has a half game lead on their division rival until Sunday's game between Philadelphia and Miami. The Cowboys have four games remaining against the Bears, Rams, Eagles and Redskins. Those teams have a combined 19-26 record this season.
It would be difficult to appear in the playoffs without winning the NFC East. The Seahawks (9-2) and Vikings (8-3) have strong odds of winning the Wildcard seeds.
Jason Garrett's job security has been a topic of speculation but owner Jerry Jones acknowledged recently that he has no intention of making a chance in-season. The ninth year head coach has a career 85-68 coaching record.
