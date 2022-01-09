To say the Dallas Cowboys owned the Philadelphia Eagles this season would be an understatement. Dallas swept its NFC East rivals by a combined score of 92-47, sweeping Philadelphia en route to an undefeated record against the NFC East (the first time the Cowboys have accomplished that feat since 1998).

While the Cowboys decided to play their starters with the NFC East title in hand, the Eagles rested all but three of their starters as their playoff spot is secure. The highest seed the Eagles can earn is the No. 6 seed while the Cowboys are still in play for the No. 2 seed with their victory. The Cowboys and Eagles had a slim chance to match up in the wild card round of the playoffs, but there is a possibility the NFC East rivals will meet up for the second time in two weeks.

Here's how the Eagles and Cowboys can meet up in the wild card round next week:

49ers beat Rams

Cardinals lose or tie to Seahawks

Buccaneers lose to Panthers

The 49ers beating the Rams seals the Eagles' fate as the No. 7 seed in the playoffs, which leaves the Cowboys in play for the No. 2 seed. A Cardinals loss gives the Rams the NFC West title, putting them in a tiebreaker scenario with the Cowboys. The Buccaneers will be in that three-way tiebreaker with a loss to the Panthers, leaving them, the Rams, and Cowboys each with a 12-5 record.

If the Buccaneers, Rams, and Cowboys are 12-5, the Cowboys would earn the No. 2 seed by having the best conference record among the three to break the tiebreaker. Dallas is 10-2 in the conference while Los Angeles is 8-3 and Tampa Bay is 7-4. The Cowboys would be the No. 2 seed, the Rams would sit at No. 3, and Buccaneers at No. 4.

While the odds are long, the Eagles and Cowboys may see each other again and Dallas would certainly take that matchup based on their meetings against Philadelphia this year.