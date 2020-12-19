The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is 4-9 overall and 2-4 at home, while the 49ers are 5-8 overall and 4-2 on the road. The 49ers have lost five of their past six games. The Cowboys have lost five of their past seven.

San Francisco is favored by three points in the latest Cowboys vs. 49ers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 45.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Cowboys vs. Niners:

Cowboys vs. 49ers spread: Cowboys +3

Cowboys vs. 49ers over-under: 45 points

Cowboys vs. 49ers money line: Dallas +140, 49ers -160

What you need to know about the Cowboys

The Cowboys made easy work of the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday in a 30-7 victory. Dallas scored 17 first half points, including a 78-yard fumble return for a TD by Aldon Smith. In his return to Cincinnati, Andy Dalton passed for 185 yards and two TDs vs. zero INTs for a 122.6 rating. He has two-plus TD passes in three of his past four starts.

Amari Cooper had four catches for 51 yards and a TD last week. He is the only player with five-plus TD catches in each of the past six seasons. Cooper is aiming for his fourth game in a row with a TD. He needs 58 yards for his fifth career season with 1,000 yards. Tyrone Crawford had his second career two-sack game last week. Dallas has won five of the past six meetings with San Francisco. This will be the first time since 2014 that the Cowboys will host the 49ers.

What you need to know about the 49ers

Meanwhile, the Niners lost to the Washington Football Team this past Sunday, 23-15. Two of Nick Mullens' turnovers were returned for scores. The 49ers have turned over the ball multiple times in seven straight games, the team's longest such streak since an eight-game run of misfortune in 2018. It was San Francisco's second consecutive loss at its temporary home venue in Arizona.

Rookie Brandon Aiyuk led the team with career-high 10 receptions and a career-high 119 yards last week. He is shooting for his sixth game in a row with five-plus receptions and 75-plus yards. Deebo Samuel could potentially miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. Jeff Wilson Jr. had his fifth rushing TD of the season last week. He has five TDs (four rushing) in his past three road games. The Cowboys are worst in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, with 162.7 on average.

