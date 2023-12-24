The Miami Dolphins (10-4) will try to take another step toward clinching the AFC East title when they face the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) on Sunday afternoon. Miami bounced back from a disastrous loss to Tennessee with a 30-0 win over the Jets last week. The Dolphins are two games ahead of Buffalo in the division standings heading into the Week 16 NFL schedule. Dallas is fighting for a division title of its own, sitting in a tie with Philadelphia atop the NFC East following a blowout loss to the Bills.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Dolphins vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under is 48 points via SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Cowboys vs. Dolphins picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Dallas vs. Miami. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Dolphins vs. Cowboys spread: Dolphins -1.5

Dolphins vs. Cowboys over/under: 48 points

Dolphins vs. Cowboys money line: Dolphins -120, Cowboys +100

Dolphins vs. Cowboys picks: See picks here

Dolphins vs. Cowboys live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami has won seven of its last eight regular-season home games, with the lone loss coming when it blew a 27-13 lead with less than three minutes remaining against Tennessee two weeks ago. The Dolphins bounced back with a 30-0 win over the Jets last week as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 21 of 24 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle stepped up with Tyreek Hill (ankle) sidelined, catching eight passes for 142 yards and a score.

The Dolphins were even more impressive defensively, allowing a franchise record of just 103 yards of total offense. Running back Raheem Mostert finished with two touchdowns, breaking the franchise record for single-season touchdowns (20). Miami has covered the spread in 12 of its last 17 games, making the Dolphins one of the most profitable teams in the league over the last two years. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas has dominated this head-to-head series in recent years, winning six of the last seven meetings and covering five times during that stretch. The Cowboys had rattled off five consecutive wins prior to their loss in Buffalo, beating Philadelphia and Seattle during that stretch. They are only ahead of the Eagles via the tiebreaker, so they cannot afford a loss on Sunday.

Veteran quarterback Dak Prescott has been an MVP contender throughout the season, passing for 3,639 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has racked up 103 receptions for 1,306 yards and eight scores, while running back Tony Pollard has rushed for 848 yards and five touchdowns. The Cowboys have covered the spread in six of their last nine games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Dolphins vs. Cowboys picks

The model has simulated Cowboys vs. Dolphins 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dolphins vs. Cowboys, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Dolphins spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 178-129 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.