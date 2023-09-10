Longtime NFC East rivals will meet to open the 2023 NFL season on Sunday Night Football. The New York Giants will welcome the Dallas Cowboys to MetLife Stadium for a primetime battle in East Rutherford. The matchup is the finale of a 14-game Sunday NFL schedule and New York will try to bounce back from a pair of losses to Dallas a year ago. Both teams reached the Divisional Round last season, with the Giants finishing 10-8-1 including playoffs and the Cowboys posting a 13-6 record.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. For this game, SportsLine Consensus lists the Cowboys as 3.5-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45 in the latest Cowboys vs. Giants odds. Before locking in any Giants vs. Cowboys picks, make sure you check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has analyzed Cowboys vs. Giants from every angle and locked in its NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting trends for Giants vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Giants spread: Cowboys -3.5

Cowboys vs. Giants over/under: 45 points

Cowboys vs. Giants money line: Cowboys -170, Giants +145

DAL: Cowboys were 11-8 against the spread, including playoffs, in 2022

NYG: Giants were 14-5 against the spread, including playoffs, in 2022

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas posted a top-five mark in scoring offense last season, averaging nearly 28 points per game with a balanced attack. On the other side, however, the Cowboys were arguably better. Dallas allowed only 20.1 points per game, No. 5 in the NFL, and led the league with 33 takeaways and 17 fumbles recovered in 2022. Dallas also finished in the top three with 54 sacks, and New York allowed the highest rate of pressure on quarterback drop-backs (43.4%) in the NFL last season.

The Cowboys also had top-10 marks in passing yards allowed (3,415), interceptions (16), third down efficiency allowed (37.7%), and red zone efficiency allowed (52.0%) last season. New York struggled with explosiveness, producing only 26 plays of 25 yards or more (tied for third-fewest in the NFL), and the Cowboys have one of the game's best defenders in Micah Parsons. The two-time All-Pro generated 13.5 sacks and 26 quarterback hits in 2022, and Parsons had 26.5 sacks in his first two seasons, sixth-most of any player in NFL history over his first two campaigns. See which team to pick here.

Why the Giants can cover

The Giants were excellent on the margins in 2022, posting the best against-the-spread record (13-4) in an NFL regular season since at least 1970. On offense, New York did the little things, avoiding mistakes and taking full advantage of opportunities. The Giants committed the second-fewest turnovers (16) in the league last season and uncorked the fewest interceptions (six).

New York's ground attack was also devastatingly effective, with top-five marks in rushing yards (2,519), rushing touchdowns (21), and yards per rush attempt (4.8). Dallas finished just 22nd in rushing defense a year ago, and the Giants also project to convert in the red zone. New York scored a touchdown on 63.3% of trips inside the 20-yard line last season, a top-eight mark in the league. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 49 combined points.

