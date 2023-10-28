The Dallas Cowboys (4-2) will return from their bye week when they host the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) on Sunday afternoon. Dallas bounced back from a blowout loss to San Francisco with a 20-17 win over the Chargers its last time out. The Rams have lost two of their last three games, including a 24-17 setback against Pittsburgh last week. Los Angeles is in third place in the NFC West, while Dallas is in second place in the NFC East.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are favored by 6 points in the latest Cowboys vs. Rams odds, while the over/under is set at 45.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Rams vs. Cowboys picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 173-122 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 27-14 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Los Angeles-Dallas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Cowboys vs. Rams spread: Cowboys -6

Cowboys vs. Rams over/under: 45.5 points

Cowboys vs. Rams money line: Cowboys: -278, Rams: +225

Cowboys vs. Rams picks: See picks here

Cowboys vs. Rams live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is in a good scheduling spot on Sunday, as its bye week came following its win over the Chargers in Week 6. The Cowboys scored 10 fourth-quarter points in that 20-17 win, including a game-winning field goal with 2:23 remaining. Quarterback Dak Prescott had his best showing of the season, passing for 272 yards and one touchdown.

Running back Tony Pollard has rushed for 70 yards three times this season, including a 122-yard outing at Arizona last month. He leads the rushing attack with 96 carries for 370 yards and two scores, averaging nearly four yards per carry. The Rams are just 5-13 in their last 18 games, including a 2-8 mark in their last 10 road games.

Why the Rams can cover

The Cowboys have been inconsistent over their past four games, suffering double-digit losses to the Cardinals and 49ers during that stretch. They were embarrassed by San Francisco in a 42-10 final, as the 49ers controlled the game from start to finish. Prescott has thrown just six touchdowns to four interceptions this season, getting held under 280 passing yards in every game.

Los Angeles has a losing record coming into this game, but all four of its losses have come by single digits. The Rams have won two of their first three road games, picking up victories over Cincinnati and Indianapolis. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is less than 100 yards away from cracking the 2,000-yard mark this season, giving the Rams more firepower through the air in this matchup. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cowboys vs. Rams picks

The model has simulated Rams vs. Cowboys 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60% simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cowboys vs. Rams on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Rams vs. Cowboys spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 173-122 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.