The Baltimore Ravens will look to snap out of their recent funk when they host the Dallas Cowboys in a game moved to Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ravens have lost three straight, including a 19-14 defeat at Pittsburgh last Wednesday. Baltimore had more than 20 positive COVID-19 tests and were without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who could be eligible to return in time for the game. Dallas is coming off a 41-16 loss to Washington on Thanksgiving Day.

Cowboys vs. Ravens spread: Ravens -9

Cowboys vs. Ravens over-under: 45 points

Cowboys vs. Ravens money line: Cowboys +310, Ravens -380

DAL: LB Leighton Vander Esch has six or more tackles in four of the past five games

BAL: Tied for 11th in the league in turnover differential at plus-3

Why the Ravens can cover

Despite still dealing with the coronavirus, Baltimore is hoping to get a number of key players back from quarantine, including Jackson. If Jackson can't come back, second-year quarterback Trace McSorley will make the start because Robert Griffin III has been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Jackson, a dual threat, is seeking his sixth game in a row with 50 or more rushing yards. He has five touchdowns, including three passing, for a 99.2 rating in two career games against NFC East opponents.

Also leading Baltimore's offense is wide receiver Marquise Brown, who led the team with four catches for 85 yards and his third touchdown catch of the season in Week 12 against Pittsburgh. He is looking for his third game in a row against an NFC East opponent with 50 or more receiving yards.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Despite that, Baltimore is not a lock to cover the Cowboys vs. Ravens spread. That's because Dallas remains in the hunt for the NFC East title. Quarterback Andy Dalton, who is filling in for the injured Dak Prescott (knee), has had success in moving the offense. Dalton passed for 215 yards and had an 84.8 rating against Washington last week.

In nine career starts at Baltimore, Dalton has 2,503 passing yards (278.1 per game) and 15 touchdowns, including 13 passing. He has multiple touchdown passes and an 85 or better rating in three of his past four games against the Ravens.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott has four touchdowns, including two rushing, in five road games this season. He is one of two running backs with 10 or more games with 50 or more yards from scrimmage. He had 127 yards from scrimmage, including 97 rushing, in the last meeting with the Ravens. Elliott needs just 37 yards from scrimmage for his fifth consecutive season with 1,000 or more yards from scrimmage.

