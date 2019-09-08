Dak Prescott contract talks: Nothing imminent before season opener, QB reportedly earns $50M in endorsement money

Dak Prescott will sign a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys when he's ready, and not a moment before.

This should come as no surprise to anyone, as the fourth-year quarterback and former Rookie of the Year has long been playing the market with the hopes of it further turning in his favor. It was a plan invoked early in the process when the Cowboys approached him with an offer in hand, and it's played out masterfully to his benefit. Once the contract for defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was inked in late April, the team turned its attention to securing both Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper -- the latter also currently unbothered by the possibility of playing out his contract year in 2019.

While talks have been warmer with Prescott than an ice-cold Cooper, nothing was going to budge the young QB until, at minimum, either Carson Wentz or Jared Goff injected their contract into the marketplace. Bully to Prescott for being patient, because it's now Sept. 8 and both of those things have occurred, along with Russell Wilson having reset the ceiling in the spring.

Now, finally, the Cowboys have a chance at getting Prescott to sign soon. That, however, doesn't mean it'll happen as quickly as they want. They ramped up efforts following the end of Ezekiel Elliott's holdout that awarded him a historic six-year, $90 million deal with $50 million guaranteed, and it's clear their hopes were to get their quarterback locked in before the Cowboys host the New York Giants in Week 1. It is not to be, however, with nothing imminent barreling down the pike, and Prescott more focused on further driving up his value -- via his play in 2019 -- than picking up a pen to scribe the dotted line.

He's only set to earn $2.025 million this season, but that's not his only income. Prescott and his pristine NFL image has turned him into a cash cow for companies looking to endorse him, and he's cashed in often. From procuring a yogurt endorsement following a Cam Newton controversy that saw Dannon push out the latter and bring in the former in 2017, to Campbell's and Adidas and lots in-between, it's now being reported Prescott is earning upwards of $50 million off the field -- per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Add that to millions he's additionally earned in performance bonuses for wildly outplaying his fourth-round draft pick status under his rookie contract, and it's safe to say the 26-year-old isn't sitting around rubbing pennies together.

Does this mean he won't eventually sign with the Cowboys? No, it does not. Prescott has made it deathly clear he wants to be nowhere but Dallas, and the looming deal will inevitably land. The caveat here is obvious, though, because if it doesn't materialize in 2019 or early 2020, the Cowboys are prepared to hit Prescott with a franchise tag. That's hardly seen as a threat to Prescott -- and the team isn't waving it around as one, yet -- because the projected franchise tag for a quarterback in 2020 carries a lofty $24.865 million salary, per OverTheCap.com.

Now signed himself, Elliott wants a deal done on Prescott as soon as possible, and the team is trying.

Unlike the holdout of Elliott, though, invoking some sort of #DakWatch is pointless; because he's available to play and the Cowboys are "open for business" all season to discuss an extension. That means the deal could get done tomorrow, or not until December, or not until March, or not until 2021 -- whenever Prescott feels compelled enough by the final offer to shake hands. The only thing that's certain at this point is both sides want to remain together, and that the Cowboys are working hard on making that outcome a reality.

Everything else is simply a waiting game, and Prescott isn't wearing a watch.