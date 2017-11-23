Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers odds: Picks from expert with 5 straight Cowboys' wins

The Los Angeles Chargers visit the Dallas Cowboys for Big D's annual Thanksgiving Day NFL game. The Cowboys opened as four-point favorites, but the line swung six points and now the Chargers are favored by two.

The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47.5, the same as where the line opened. The Cowboys are 5-5 against the spread this season, while the Chargers are 5-4.



Before you bet on a Thanksgiving Day football game like this with so much Vegas odds movement, you'll want to hear what SportsLine stat geek R.J. White has to say.



Last week, when Dallas hosted the Eagles, White told SportsLine readers to lay as many points as they had to with Philly. He knew the game wasn't even going to be close. The result? Eagles 37, Cowboys 9 -- anyone who followed his advice didn't break a sweat.



Amazingly, it was his fifth straight win picking for or against the Cowboys.



Part of his success: White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. He finished in the top two percent in the nation's most prestigious handicapping contest and has his pulse on NFL spreads.



Now, he's going for six winning Cowboys picks in a row, and he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



White knows the Cowboys are coming off a dismal loss to the division-rival Eagles. With RB Ezekiel Elliott serving a suspension, the Cowboys have scored a grand total of 16 points in two games.



Also hurting Dallas is the loss of LT Tyron Smith. As a result, Dak Prescott has been sacked 12 times in the last two weeks. However, the Cowboys may get the four-time Pro Bowler back for Thanksgiving Day. He practiced this week and his return would shore up an offensive line that was over-matched by the Eagles and Falcons.

Cowboys LB Sean Lee (hamstring) will miss Thursday's game. He was out for last week's game against the Eagles and Philly rushed for over 200 yards.



But just because the Cowboys are struggling offensively doesn't mean they lose to the Chargers, especially in Dallas on a short week.



Aside from popping 54 on the Bills and forcing five interceptions by rookie QB Nate Peterman last week, the Chargers haven't scored more than 27 in a game all season.



And between Weeks 5 and 10, no Chargers receiver topped 100 yards. And now they're traveling on a short holiday week.



L.A. is dead last against the run, giving up 138.9 yards per game. And while the Cowboys lost on Sunday, RB Alfred Morris showed signs of life, rushing for almost 100 yards.

SportsLine's projections say the Cowboys' rushing attack will continue to hum on Thanksgiving Day, going for well over 100 yards, led by 70 from Morris.



White is leaning toward the Under, but he knows there's a critical stat no one is thinking about that ultimately determines the pointspread winner for Cowboys vs. Chargers. And Adam Silverstein, who's on an 11-5 run in NFL picks, agrees with him.



So which side should you back in Chargers vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day? Visit SportsLine now to see what critical stat determines which side of Cowboys-Chargers you need to be all over, all from the expert who has nailed his past five Cowboys picks, and find out.