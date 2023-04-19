Dave Wilcox, a Hall of Fame linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, passed away on Wednesday. He was 80 years old.

A 2000 Hall of Fame inductee, Wilcox spent his entire 11-year career with the 49ers, who inducted him into their Hall of Fame in 2009. He was selected to seven Pro Bowls, was a two-time All-Pro and the owner of one of the greatest nicknames in sports history.

"While Dave Wilcox was nicknamed 'The Intimidator' for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life," Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said. "He transformed the outside linebacker position -- one of the many feats that earned him a forever home in Canton.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Dave's wife, Merle, and their entire family. We will preserve his legacy for generations to come."

An Oregon native, Wilcox was a two-way player on a Ducks team that also featured future Cowboys Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Renfro and future Pro Bowl quarterback Bob Berry. The trio helped the Ducks capture the 1963 Sun Bowl while allowing an average of just 13.9 points per game.

In 1964, Wilcox followed in his older brother's footsteps by being an NFL Draft pick (John Wilcox was selected by the eventual world champion Eagles in the seventh round of the 1960 NFL Draft). Wilcox made eight starts during his rookie season before becoming a full-time starter for the remainder of his career. Starting in 1968, he was named to six consecutive Pro Bowls while becoming one of the NFL's best linebackers.

"What I do best is not let people block me," Wilcox once said. "I just hate to be blocked."

While becoming one of the NFL's most decorated players, Wilcox helped turn the 49ers from one of the league's worst teams to one of its best. After winning just four games during his rookie season, Wilcox helped lead the 49ers to three consecutive division titles from 1970-72. The 49ers went to consecutive NFC Championship games in 1970-71 only to fall to Tom Landry's Cowboys in both contests.

Wilcox's son, Justin Wilcox, is currently California's head coach. The Golden Bears have earned two top-25 national finishes under Wilcox, who became the school's head coach in 2017.

"We are so proud of our son," Wilcox said at the time of Justin's hiring. "We taught our kids at an early if you start something, you finish it and evidently he's not finished yet. But I did always want to know why in the heck he wanted to be a coach and have 18- and 19-year-olds determine whether you had a job or not."

Wilcox's comment regarding his son's chosen profession is one example of his sense of humor. Another example is Wilcox's story involving fellow former Bears Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers. During a 2020 interview with NBC Sports, Wilcox said that he approached Sayers at the 1966 Pro Bowl a year after Sayers scored a record six touchdowns against his 49ers.

"Gale, my name's Dave Wilcox, with the 49ers," Wilcox said. "I just wanted to meet you and see what you looked like up close."